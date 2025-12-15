Bulletin PM briefing: Rob Reiner’s son in custody after parents’ death and 4 more stories
- Here are five of today’s biggest stories that you may have missed.
- Rob Reiner’s son Nick held in custody after his parents are stabbed to death.
- Five-day doctors’ strike to go ahead despite ‘super-flu’ outbreak.
- How a night of terror unfolded during the mass shooting on Bondi Beach.
- Two students killed in horrific Brown University shooting are named.
- How a ‘hero’ ex-soldier brought Liverpool parade attacker Paul Doyle to a standstill.