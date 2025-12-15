How a ‘hero’ ex-soldier brought Liverpool parade attacker Paul Doyle to a standstill
- Paul Doyle injured 134 people by driving his Ford Galaxy into Liverpool football fans during a victory parade on 26 May.
- An ex-soldier, Daniel Barr, bravely intervened by climbing into the vehicle and putting it into park, bringing Doyle's two-minute rampage to an end.
- The court heard Doyle, consumed by anger, shouted "f****** hell, move" as he ploughed into the crowds, injuring victims ranging from a six-month-old baby to a 77-year-old.
- CCTV footage of the incident caused tears and gasps in the public gallery, with Doyle himself breaking down in tears as it was played.
- Doyle initially denied 31 charges but later admitted all counts on the second day of his trial, sobbing uncontrollably in the dock.