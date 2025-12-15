Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

How a night of terror unfolded during the mass shooting on Bondi Beach

Bondi Beach attack witness says he 'stomped' on shooter's head
  • Fifteen people were killed in a terrorist attack at Sydney's Bondi Beach during a Hanukkah celebration.
  • The victims included a 10-year-old girl and British-born Rabbi Eli Schlanger, with at least 40 others injured, including children and police officers.
  • The attack was carried out by two gunmen, a 50-year-old father and his 24-year-old son; the father was shot dead by police, and the son was critically injured.
  • New South Wales Police declared the incident a terrorist attack, specifically targeting Sydney's Jewish community during the festival of lights.
  • Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese condemned the "evil" act, while a civilian, Ahmed al Ahmed, was hailed as a hero for tackling one of the attackers.
