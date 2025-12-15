Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Two students killed in horrific Brown University shooting are named

Police release 'person of interest' in Brown University shooting investigation
  • Two students, Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov and Ella Cook, were killed in a shooting at Brown University's Barus and Holley engineering building on Saturday, with eight others injured.
  • Umurzokov, an aspiring neurosurgeon, was described as "kind-hearted," and a GoFundMe campaign for his family has nearly reached its $200,000 goal.
  • Cook, from Alabama, was remembered as a "bright light" by her family and church community, with a vigil held for both victims.
  • A suspect was initially detained but later released by Brown University officials due to a lack of evidence, leading to the investigation restarting with no motive or charges confirmed.
  • Donald Trump offered his condolences for the victims during a White House reception, expressing sorrow for the loss of life.
