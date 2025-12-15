Brown University victims were aspiring neurosurgeon and a family’s ‘bright light’

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The loved ones of the two students killed in the shooting at Brown University on Saturday have spoken out, as the investigation into the attack in Rhode Island continues.

Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov, who was killed on Saturday, was an aspiring neurosurgeon and was described by his family as “the most kind-hearted person.”

Ella Cook, a student from Alabama, also died from her injuries and was described as her family’s “bright light.”

The shooting unfolded at 4 p.m. local time at the Barus and Holley engineering building, where students’ final exams were taking place.

Rachel Friedberg, a professor at the university, told the BBC that the shooter burst into the room and “yelled something” before opening fire.

open image in gallery Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov was one of the people killed on Saturday ( GoFundMe )

Eight other students were injured in the assault, with a Wisconsin man being detained in connection with the crime shortly after.

He was later released for having “no basis” for suspicion, according to a statement from Brown.

Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov wanted to be a surgeon

Urmurzokov was studying at Brown University to become a neurosurgeon before the shooting, according to a GoFundMe campaign launched by his family.

He was described as being “incredibly kind, funny and smart” and that he was the family’s “biggest role model.”

“He always lent a helping hand to anyone in need without hesitation, and was the most kind-hearted person our family knew,” Samira Umurzokova wrote. “Our family is incredibly devastated by this loss.”

open image in gallery The shooting took place at the Barus and Holley engineering building ( REUTERS )

So far, the GoFundMe campaign has already raised nearly $190,000 of its $200,000 goal (as of December 15, 2025).

Money raised by the fund will be used to support his family with expenses, with the rest being donated to charity.

Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the news of Umurzokova’s death on Telegram, where a spokesperson described his killing as a “heavy loss for us all.”

The spokesperson also confirmed that the Republic of Uzbekistan has contacted the family of the victim and is working closely with U.S. law enforcement.

open image in gallery Ella Cook was confirmed as one of the victims by a Reverend at the Cathedral Church of the Advent in Birmingham, Alabama ( Google Streetview )

Ella Cook was a ‘bright light’ in the community

Alabamian student Ella Cook was also killed in the gunman’s attack on Saturday at Brown University in Rhode.

Reverend Craig Smalley, from the Cathedral Church of the Advent in Birmingham, urged parishioners to pray for the late student during a Sunday service.

“Tragically, one of our parishioners, Ella Cook, was one of those who was killed yesterday,” he said, according to AL.com. “And those of you who knew her, those of you who know her, she was an incredible, grounded, faithful bright light.. not only here growing up here at the Advent in the myriad ways in which she served faithfully and the ways in which she encouraged and lift up those around her, but at Brown University she was an incredible light in that particular place as well.”

Christina H Paxson released a statement in the wake of the shooting, describing the event as a “deeply tragic day for Brown, our families and our local community.”

"There are truly no words that can express the deep sorrow we are feeling for the victims of the shooting that took place today at the Barus & Holley engineering and physics building," she continued.

A vigil was held for both Cook and Umurzokov on Sunday night, with attendees holding candles and flowers in a show of support for the victims’ families, according to a report from NBC Boston.

The event had been originally scheduled as a Christmas tree and menorah lighting in Lippitt Memorial Park.

open image in gallery A vigil for the victims was held on Sunday evening, at what was supposed to be a Christmas tree and menorah lighting ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Police have not confirmed a possible motive for Saturday’s attack, and no charges have been filed yet.

“No investigation is perfect and you’re going to go through ups and downs,” CNN Law Enforcement Analyst Steve Moore said.

He described the arrest of the now-released suspect as “obviously an error” and said that investigators have restarted their search at square one.

During a Christmas reception at the White House, Donald Trump offered his condolences in an unscripted, 40-minute speech.

“I just want to pay my respects, unfortunately,” the president said. “Two who are no longer with us. Brown University, nine injured. Two are looking down on us from heaven.”

He also offered his condolences to those killed in a terrorist attack on Bondi Beach in Australia, adding, “I just want to pay my respects to everybody.”