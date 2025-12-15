Brown University shooting latest: Police say ‘person of interest’ detained after two dead and nine injured in attack
Investigators say a male in his 20s was detained at a hotel in Coventry, Rhode Island, early Sunday morning
A “person of interest” was taken into custody at the end of an hours-long manhunt after two students were killed and nine other people were injured in a mass shooting on Brown University’s campus
Providence police said early Sunday they detained a man in his 20s at a hotel in Coventry, Rhode Island – several miles away from the university campus.
Brown University lifted its campus-wide shelter-in-place order, although police remained at the location and still considered it an active crime scene.
The Ivy League university said two people died in the attack Saturday evening. Seven injured people were in stable condition as of Sunday and one person was in critical, but stable, condition. Another injured person had been released from the hospital.
More than 400 law enforcement personnel were searching for a suspect after the attack.Officials released a video of a suspect, a male dressed in black, who has not yet been publicly identified.
Authorities said they would provide updates on the investigation as soon as they can.
A “person of interest” in the Brown University mass shooting was detained at hotel in Coventry, Rhode Island, early Sunday morning, officials said.
“The people of Providence should breathe a little easier this morning,” Providence Mayor Brett Smiley said at a Sunday press conference.
Rhode Island officials say investigation into Brown University shooting remains 'active and ongoing'
Providence officials announced on Sunday evening that the investigation into the mass shooting at Brown University “remains active and ongoing.”
More information will be provided as officials obtain “a clearer and more complete picture of the circumstances involved,” Providence Chief Public Information Officer for Public Safety Kristy DosReis said in statement released at 7:58 p.m.
Brown student aided shot classmate ‘to keep them from bleeding out’
Amith Chintalapati, a junior at Brown University, told NBC News that he was walking on campus yesterday when he saw victims of the mass shooting on the street.
“I saw some people huddled on the ground, and I realized that two people got shot and had made their way to the street, and people were applying pressure and trying to keep them from bleeding out,” he told the outlet on Sunday.
He said one of the victims was a classmate of his and that he rushed to assist.
“I just kept telling him he was OK and to breathe and just wait for the EMTs to arrive,” Chintalapati said.
Soon after, police arrived and instructed him to take shelter. He hid out in a dorm room for about eight hours and was informed around midnight that his classmate was in stable condition in the hospital.
Federal agents visited Wisconsin home tied to person of interest in Brown University shooting
Federal agents were observed at a home tied to Benjamin Erickson, a 24-year-old Wisconsin man, who is a person of interest in the mass shooting at Brown University, according to the Providence Journal.
Agents were seen at the home, located in Cedarburg, around 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Dem senator who backed Sandy Hook reforms says Trump launched ‘dizzying campaign’ of violence
A Democratic senator who was a champion of gun reforms in the wake of the Sandy Hook shooting in his state blamed Donald Trump on Sunday for encouraging a “dizzying” campaign of violence, hours after authorities announced that a person of interest was apprehended for a mass shooting at Brown University.
Rhode Island Blood Center says its received 'outpouring of support' following Brown University mass shooting
The Rhode Island Blood Center, a non-profit blood donation organization, said it has received an “outpouring of support” following the mass shooting at Brown University on Saturday.
“Thank you, Providence,” the organization said in a statement on Sunday evening. “Because of the incredible outpouring of support from our community, the Providence Donor Center will close today at 6:00 PM. Thank you to every donor and community member who stepped up today — your compassion and generosity mean everything.”
Democratic lawmaker says mass shootings shouldn't be normalized
Rep. Jason Crow, a Colorado Democrat, called for an end to the “epidemic” of gun violence following the mass shooting at Brown University.
“From Columbine, to Sandy Hook, to yesterday’s tragic shooting in Providence, too many of our communities have been shattered by senseless gun violence,” Crow wrote on X on Sunday evening. “It shouldn’t be normal. It can’t be normal. We have to fight every day to keep our kids safe and end this epidemic.”
Identified person of interest is an Army veteran
Benjamin Erickson, the man whom law enforcement sources have told the Washington Post, is the person of interest detained by authorities, was in the U.S. Army from 2021 until 2024, according to records.
Erickson, 24, served as an infantryman for three years. His service ended in November 2024.
Officials have not publicly identified Erickson as the person of interest. The Providence police chief and Mayor Smiley have said they will not identify the person of interest until all evidence has been gathered and they are ready to pursue charges.
More than 200 gather for candlelit vigil
More than 200 people in the Providence and Brown University community gathered in Lippitt Memorial Park this evening to remember the two students who were killed and nine other injured in a shooting.
