President Donald Trump offered his condolences following shootings at Brown University, Bondi Beach and in Syria before embarking on an unscripted, meandering rant.

At a White House Christmas reception on Sunday, the president spoke to a room full of supporters for over forty minutes as First Lady Melania Trump stood by his side.

“I just want to pay my respects, unfortunately,” Trump said. “Two who are no longer with us. Brown University, nine injured. Two are looking down on us from heaven.”

The shooting, which took place on the Ivy League college’s Providence campus on Saturday, left two dead and nine people wounded. After embarking on a multi-agency manhunt, authorities said they have a person of interest in custody.

“Likewise in Australia, as you know there was a terrible attack,” the Republican president added. “That was an antisemitic attack, obviously. I just want to pay my respects to everybody.”

On Sunday evening, 12 people were killed and at least 29 were injured when two gunmen opened fire at an event called Chanukah by the Sea in Bondi Beach, Sydney. One of the suspected attackers was detained, while the other is dead.

“I must say, in Syria, also, we had an attack in Syria,” Trump continued. “We had three great patriots terminated by bad people…But I just want to pay my respects to the families.”

On Saturday, a man killed two U.S. service members and one American civilian and wounded three others in the Syrian desert near the historic city of Palmyra. Trump has vowed to retaliate.

After addressing the three incidents, Trump went on a lengthy rant, at one point bringing up a story of a man who was bitten by a venomous snake.

“It’s funny when you talk about snakes and things like that, people find it interesting,” Trump said to a hushed room. “Would anybody like to go to Peru and walk around the forest? No thank you, I’ll say no thank you.”

Later in his speech, he again brought up false claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

“The election was rigged in 2020,” Trump said. “We have all the ammunition, all the stuff and you’ll see it come out. It’s coming out in truckloads.”

He also claimed that he would win California, a reliable Democratic stronghold, if not for Democratic meddling.

“If the vote in California was legitimate, which it’s not…it’s a rigged election in California because we would win California by a lot,” Trump said.

He again veered off script when he noticed a woman in the audience, whom he said bore a striking resemblance to his eldest daughter.

“Boy do you look like Ivanka, has anyone ever told you that?” Trump said, pointing at the woman. “It’s the most unbelievable thing. You look just like Ivanka, which is a great compliment.”