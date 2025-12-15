Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Rob Reiner’s son Nick held in custody after his parents are stabbed to death

Rob Reiner says 'this may be the last time you ever see me' after Jimmy Kimmel suspension
  • Acclaimed director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Singer were discovered stabbed to death at their Los Angeles home on Sunday.
  • Their 32-year-old son, Nick Reiner, has been taken into police custody and is being held on $4 million bail.
  • Police are investigating the deaths as homicides, with a family member being questioned, and no sign of forced entry was found at the Brentwood residence.
  • The couple's daughter, Romy, reportedly discovered the bodies, leading to a call to paramedics from inside the home.
  • A family spokesperson expressed profound sorrow, requesting privacy as the LAPD's Robbery Homicide Division continues its investigation.
