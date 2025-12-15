Rob Reiner’s son Nick held in custody after his parents are stabbed to death
- Acclaimed director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Singer were discovered stabbed to death at their Los Angeles home on Sunday.
- Their 32-year-old son, Nick Reiner, has been taken into police custody and is being held on $4 million bail.
- Police are investigating the deaths as homicides, with a family member being questioned, and no sign of forced entry was found at the Brentwood residence.
- The couple's daughter, Romy, reportedly discovered the bodies, leading to a call to paramedics from inside the home.
- A family spokesperson expressed profound sorrow, requesting privacy as the LAPD's Robbery Homicide Division continues its investigation.