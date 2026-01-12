Bulletin PM briefing: Iran ‘ready for war’, top Tory defects and ‘meltdown’ at ITV
- Here are five of today’s biggest stories that you may have missed.
- Iran ‘ready for war’ in response to Trump’s threat of military action.
- How Reform’s Nadhim Zahawi once slammed Farage for ‘offensive and racist’ comments.
- Justice department opens ‘unprecedented’ criminal probe into Fed chair.
- Ofcom launches investigation into Grok AI over deepfake nude images.
- ‘Meltdowns’ at ITV daytime with stars ‘crammed’ into small studios.