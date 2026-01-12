Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Iran ‘ready for war’ in response to Trump’s threat of military action

Bel Trew
Trump says U.S. mulling 'some very strong options' on Iran as protest death toll rises
  • Iran has threatened it is 'ready for war' following Donald Trump's warning of military action over the ongoing crackdown on anti-government protests.
  • Donald Trump, the US president, stated he is considering 'very strong options' for a military response, believed to include cyber-attacks and direct strikes.
  • Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi responded that Iran is 'ready for war but also for dialogue,' cautioning that threats of military action could provoke foreign intervention.
  • Monitoring groups report at least 544 deaths in clashes between demonstrators and security forces, with HRANA stating the death toll has surpassed 500 and over 10,000 arrests.
  • Donald Trump also indicated that Tehran had been in touch and 'they want to negotiate' to prevent such action.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in