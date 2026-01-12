Iran ‘ready for war’ in response to Trump’s threat of military action
- Iran has threatened it is 'ready for war' following Donald Trump's warning of military action over the ongoing crackdown on anti-government protests.
- Donald Trump, the US president, stated he is considering 'very strong options' for a military response, believed to include cyber-attacks and direct strikes.
- Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi responded that Iran is 'ready for war but also for dialogue,' cautioning that threats of military action could provoke foreign intervention.
- Monitoring groups report at least 544 deaths in clashes between demonstrators and security forces, with HRANA stating the death toll has surpassed 500 and over 10,000 arrests.
- Donald Trump also indicated that Tehran had been in touch and 'they want to negotiate' to prevent such action.