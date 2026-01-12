Iran protests latest: Tehran says ‘we are ready for war’ after Trump threatens military action
US president has threatened to strike Iran if its regime continues brutal crackdown on demonstrators
Iran has threatened that it is “ready for war” after Donald Trump threatened military action in the country if deaths continue mounting in the crackdown on anti-government protests.
The US president said he is considering "very strong options" for a possible military response in Iran, after monitoring groups say at least 544 people have now died in clashes between demonstrators in Iran and the security forces.
"We are ready for war but also for dialogue," Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi responded.
He said that warnings of military action against Tehran from Trump, if the protests turned bloody, would motivate “terrorists” to target protesters and security forces to provoke foreign intervention.
Trump and his national security team have been weighing a range of potential responses against Iran including cyber-attacks and direct strikes by the US or Israel, according to two people familiar with internal White House discussions.
But the US president also said Tehran had been in touch and "they want to negotiate" to prevent such action.
The US-based rights group HRANA reported on Sunday evening that the death toll had surpassed 500, and that more than 10,000 people had been arrested.
This article, written by Mojtaba Dehghani, first appeared on our partner site, Independent Persian.
Over more than three decades of rule, Khamenei has faced repeated waves of unrests, protests and social and political movements: the Mashhad riots of 1992, the Islamshahr and Shiraz protests that followed, the student movement of 1999, the Green Movement of 2009, the December 2017 protests, the November 2019 uprising and finally the Mahsa movement of 2022.
Each time, the regime survived, at the cost of mass repression, killings and immense political and economic damage. That history may have led Khamenei and the small circle around him to believe that this latest wave of protests can also be crushed using the same old methods: violent suppression, attrition, cutting communications and dividing the opposition.
But what is unfolding today is fundamentally and strategically different.
Why I think the Islamic Republic cannot survive this uprising
UK will not ban IRGC, government minister suggests
A government minister has suggested the government would not pursue a ban on the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, but refused to say whether the UK would support US intervention in Iran.
Business secretary Peter Kyle cited an independent review which he said found proscription for a foreign state organisation would not be an “appropriate” use of domestic legislation.
He told Times Radio: “When you look at domestic terror legislation, the way that we proscribe domestic organisations is using domestic legislation.
“The independent reviewer has said that that isn’t appropriate used for state bodies, but we are looking very closely at these issues.”
However, when asked by Sky News whether the government would support the US if it decided to strike on Iran, he said: “Well there’s a lot of ifs in the question itself, so we have to see how this unfolds. We need to understand specifically what Donald Trump and America is proposing.”
Online footage appears to show dozens of body bags in Tehran
Our chief international correspondent Bel Trew reports:
On Sunday, several Iranian Telegram pages and social media groups linked to the activist community, shared multiple clips filmed from different angles, apparently showing dozens, if not hundreds, of bodies in body bags laid out on the floor of a forensic facility in a southern area of Tehran. The Independent was unable to independently verify these.
In one series of clips shared by Sarah Ramani, an Iranian activist based out outside of the country, women can be heard screaming and crying, some collapsing in grief, while others move between bodies littering the ground inside and outside a warehouse, looking for their loved ones. The footage was allegedly filmed by someone on Thursday, who has since managed to leave Iran. A different video shared by “Vahid Online” the pseudonym of a popular Iranian blogger, also out of the country, appear to show similar scenes from the same facility.
Iranian state TV has also aired footage of dozens of body bags on the ground of Tehran’s coroner’s office, although it claims the dead were victims of “armed terrorists”.
Other video footage The Independent has seen includes the sound of continuous gunfire. Eyewitness accounts shared with activists’ Twitter accounts via Starlink describe widespread slaughter.
One person, reportedly speaking from the Narmak neighbourhood in the north-east of the capital, said the regime opened fire into crowds.
“I saw all the streets covered in bloodstains. They were washing the blood of this country’s children off the asphalt with high-pressure water after massacring them. There were bloodstains on all the city streets,” the unnamed person said.
Another added that mobile and landline calls are not working and that the regime is sending texts warning citizens not to leave their homes because “armed terrorists are out”. Shops are empty and food is running out.
Beijing opposes potential US strikes in Iran, says Foreign Ministry
The Chinese Foreign Ministry has held a press conference in which it discussed the ongoing situation in Iran - specifically Donald Trump’s threats to strike the country.
"We have always opposed interference in other countries' internal affairs and consistently advocated that the sovereignty and security of all nations should be fully protected by international law," spokesperson Mao Ning said at a regular news briefing.
Beijing has a deep and enduring relationship with Iran, both economically and in its political alignment against the West.
Tehran says it is 'ready for war' with US but protests 'under total control'
We’re hearing more from Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi, who has said the situation in Iran is “under total control” after the protests over the weekend.
Araghchi said Donald Trump's warning against Tehran of action - should protests turn bloody - motivated "terrorists" to target protesters and security forces in order to invite foreign intervention.
"We are ready for war but also for dialogue,", Araghchi said, referring to Trump’s threats. He added that Iran wants to hold talks with the USs, after Trump said on Sunday that Tehran “wants to negotiate”.
Breaking: Internet to be restored, says Iranian foreign minister
Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi has just said that internet service will be restored in Iran, in coordination with security authorities.
It is not yet clear what the time frame on this restoration will be, but by restoring the internet, a much clearer picture of what has taken place in the past week is likely to emerge.
Stay with us throughout the day for all the latest.
Donald Trump says Iran wants to talk
US president Donald Trump said on Sunday that Iran proposed negotiations after his threat to strike the Islamic Republic over its bloody crackdown targeting demonstrators.
Trump and his national security team have been weighing a range of potential responses against Iran including cyber-attacks and direct strikes by the US or Israel, according to two people familiar with internal White House discussions who were not authorised to comment publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.
"The military is looking at it, and we're looking at some very strong options," Mr Trump told reporters on Air Force One on Sunday night.
Asked about Iran's threats of retaliation, he said: "If they do that, we will hit them at levels that they've never been hit before."
Trump said his administration was in talks to set up a meeting with Tehran, but cautioned he may have to act first as reports of the death toll in Iran mount and the government continues to arrest protesters.
"I think they're tired of being beat up by the United States," Trump said. "Iran wants to negotiate.
"The meeting is being set up, but we may have to act because of what's happening before the meeting. But a meeting is being set up. Iran called, they want to negotiate."
There was no immediate acknowledgement from Iran of the offering for a meeting. The massive ongoing US military deployment to the Caribbean is a factor that the Pentagon and Trump's national security planners must consider.
Tehran also warned that the US military and Israel would be "legitimate targets" if America uses force to protect demonstrators. Trump meanwhile said the Islamic Republic reached out and proposed negotiations.
Over 10,000 protesters detained in Iran, says rights group
More than 10,600 people have been detained over the two weeks of protests, said the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency, which has been accurate in previous unrest in recent years and has also maintained a running death toll.
It relies on supporters in Iran crosschecking information. With the internet down in Iran and phone lines cut off, gauging the demonstrations from abroad has grown more difficult.
Iran's government has not offered overall casualty figures.
Those abroad fear the information blackout is emboldening hard-liners within Iran's security services to launch a bloody crackdown. Protesters flooded the streets in the country's capital and its second-largest city on Saturday night into Sunday morning.
Online videos purported to show more demonstrations Sunday night into Monday, with a Tehran official acknowledging them in state media.
What is happening in Iran?
Buildings, buses and shops have been burned to the ground, turning Iran’s capital Tehran into a “war zone” as protests demanding the fall of the country’s supreme leader grow.
At least 500 people have been killed in clashes with police and more than 10,000 arrested, according to rights groups, who say the toll could be greater since Ayatollah Ali Khameini’s regime has cut off the outside world with a near-total internet blackout.
This unrest follows a tumultuous period for the regime, which is still recovering from a heavy 12-day conflict in June, initiated by Israel, that saw US forces bomb Iranian nuclear facilities, report my colleagues Maira Butt & James C. Reynolds.
Protesters try to attack driver after truck speeds through anti-Iran demonstration in Los Angeles
A chaotic scene unfolded in Los Angeles on Sunday after a man drove a U-Haul truck into a crowd protesting against the Iranian government, police say.
The incident happened around 3:30pm local time near the federal building in the Westwood neighborhood of the city, ABC7 reports.
Footage from the incident shows protestors trying to pull the suspect out of his vehicle after the collision, according to The LA Times. The protestors continued to lash out at the suspect as police escorted him away.
Report:
