‘Meltdowns’ at ITV daytime with stars ‘crammed’ into small studios

Loose Women returns with no studio audience
  • ITV's cost-cutting measures have resulted in significant changes and reported "meltdowns" behind the scenes of its daytime programmes.
  • Shows including Good Morning Britain, Lorraine, This Morning and Loose Women have relocated from west London to a much smaller studio in Covent Garden.
  • The new studio's limited space has led to cramped conditions and the removal of the live audience for Loose Women, drawing criticism from viewers.
  • Lorraine's broadcast schedule has been reduced to 30 minutes daily for 30 weeks a year, prompting speculation that its long-time host might depart.
  • Job losses have affected various teams, including hair and makeup, with presenters now sharing resources, though Good Morning Britain's viewing figures have reportedly improved.
