ITV daytime cuts cause backstage ‘meltdowns’ and fears one star could quit, claims new report
‘Good Morning Britain’, ‘Lorraine’ and ‘Loose Women’ are among the shows affected by budget-related changes
Cost-cutting measures at ITV have led to backstage “meltdowns” and fears one of the broadcaster’s best-known stars could quit, according to a new report.
ITV last year announced plans to overhaul its daytime output, slashing the budgets for shows including Good Morning Britain, Lorraine, This Morning and Loose Women.
Following hundreds of job losses, the changes have now come into full effect with the broadcaster moving the shows out of their old studios in West London and into a much smaller home in Covent Garden – where there is no longer room for Loose Women’s live studio audience.
According to a new report in the Daily Mail, it is “incredibly chaotic behind the scenes” in the new studio, with the sets for Loose Women, This Morning and Lorraine “crammed” into a basement.
An insider told the publication that the Loose Women team, in particular, is feeling the effects.
“Backstage the dressing rooms are limited,” they said. “There just isn't enough space, especially when there are four women getting ready to be in front of the camera at the same time. It's not an ideal situation at all.
“There have been some meltdowns.”
The changes haven’t gone unnoticed, with one Loose Women viewer writing on X: “The audience makes a huge contribution to the atmosphere of the show. Bring them back.”
“With no audience, conversation is just falling flat, feels cold and hard to engage with,” said another.
ITV’s schedules have also been altered, with Lorraine now broadcasting for just 30 minutes per day instead of an hour, and for 30 weeks of the year instead of 52.
An insider told the paper: "You can see Lorraine walking away at some point too."
Kelly has not announced any plans to leave the programme, and has been approached by The Independent for comment. The Independent has also contacted ITV.
The job losses have allegedly included cuts to the hair and make-up teams, with GMB host Susanna Reid losing her personal hairdresser and instead sharing a glam squad with her fellow presenters and all of the guests.
“There is now a team of just three hair and make-up people for GMB, who have to cater for every single guest and presenter – along with lots of other areas of the show,” a source said.
The reshuffle also means GMB and ITV News now share resources, including presenters, with Kate Garraway delivering regional news segments and Charlotte Hawkins hosting the News At Ten.
Reid has smiled through the changes, telling fans in a post on Instagram that GMB’s viewing figures have improved year-on-year following the changes.
She wrote in a post last week: “Big changes to the @gmb studio, and big ratings! On just the SECOND day of GMB in 2026, the NUMBER of viewers is UP year-on-year as well as the SHARE of all those watching. We love what we do and we love that you love it too.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks