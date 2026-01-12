Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cost-cutting measures at ITV have led to backstage “meltdowns” and fears one of the broadcaster’s best-known stars could quit, according to a new report.

ITV last year announced plans to overhaul its daytime output, slashing the budgets for shows including Good Morning Britain, Lorraine, This Morning and Loose Women.

Following hundreds of job losses, the changes have now come into full effect with the broadcaster moving the shows out of their old studios in West London and into a much smaller home in Covent Garden – where there is no longer room for Loose Women’s live studio audience.

According to a new report in the Daily Mail, it is “incredibly chaotic behind the scenes” in the new studio, with the sets for Loose Women, This Morning and Lorraine “crammed” into a basement.

An insider told the publication that the Loose Women team, in particular, is feeling the effects.

open image in gallery The new ‘Loose Women’ set ( ITV/YouTube )

“Backstage the dressing rooms are limited,” they said. “There just isn't enough space, especially when there are four women getting ready to be in front of the camera at the same time. It's not an ideal situation at all.

“There have been some meltdowns.”

The changes haven’t gone unnoticed, with one Loose Women viewer writing on X: “The audience makes a huge contribution to the atmosphere of the show. Bring them back.”

“With no audience, conversation is just falling flat, feels cold and hard to engage with,” said another.

ITV’s schedules have also been altered, with Lorraine now broadcasting for just 30 minutes per day instead of an hour, and for 30 weeks of the year instead of 52.

An insider told the paper: "You can see Lorraine walking away at some point too."

open image in gallery Lorraine Kelly has hosted her ITV show since 2010 ( ITV )

Kelly has not announced any plans to leave the programme, and has been approached by The Independent for comment. The Independent has also contacted ITV.

The job losses have allegedly included cuts to the hair and make-up teams, with GMB host Susanna Reid losing her personal hairdresser and instead sharing a glam squad with her fellow presenters and all of the guests.

“There is now a team of just three hair and make-up people for GMB, who have to cater for every single guest and presenter – along with lots of other areas of the show,” a source said.

open image in gallery GMB’s new look studio ( ITV/YouTube )

The reshuffle also means GMB and ITV News now share resources, including presenters, with Kate Garraway delivering regional news segments and Charlotte Hawkins hosting the News At Ten.

Reid has smiled through the changes, telling fans in a post on Instagram that GMB’s viewing figures have improved year-on-year following the changes.

She wrote in a post last week: “Big changes to the @gmb studio, and big ratings! On just the SECOND day of GMB in 2026, the NUMBER of viewers is UP year-on-year as well as the SHARE of all those watching. We love what we do and we love that you love it too.”