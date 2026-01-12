Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Justice department opens ‘unprecedented’ criminal probe into Fed chair Jerome Powell

Trump says he's considering a lawsuit against Fed Chair Jerome Powell
  • Donald Trump has denied knowledge of a criminal investigation into the Federal Reserve, despite his long-standing criticism of its Chair, Jerome Powell.
  • Jerome Powell stated the investigation is politically motivated, stemming from Trump's pressure on the central bank to cut interest rates.
  • The investigation, reportedly approved by Trump ally U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro, concerns Powell's testimony about a $2.5 billion renovation project.
  • Senator Thom Tillis, a Republican, criticised the probe, warning it undermines the Federal Reserve's independence and the credibility of the Department of Justice.
  • Trump has frequently pressured Powell over interest rates and the renovation project, and has indicated he has a replacement in mind for Powell, whose term as chair ends in May.
