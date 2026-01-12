Federal prosecutors open criminal probe into Fed Chair Jerome Powell
President Trump has long pressured Powell to cut the central bank’s interest rates
Federal prosecutors have launched a criminal investigation into Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell regarding the central bank’s renovation of its Washington headquarters.
In a statement, Powell accused the investigation of being driven by partisanship. President Trump has long pressured the independent central bank head to do more to slash interest rates.
“The threat of criminal charges is a consequence of the Federal Reserve setting interest rates based on our best assessment of what will serve the public, rather than following the preferences of the President,” Powell said in a statement.
“I have deep respect for the rule of law and for accountability in our democracy. No one—certainly not the chair of the Federal Reserve—is above the law,” Powell added. “But this unprecedented action should be seen in the broader context of the administration's threats and ongoing pressure.”
Powell was alerted to the investigation Friday, when the Department of Justice served the Federal Reserve with grand jury subpoenas regarding Powell’s testimony last June before the Senate Banking Committee about the renovation.
Trump nominated Powell in 2017, but has since soured on the official, and spent much of 2025 pushing him to cut rates.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.
