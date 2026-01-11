Minneapolis ICE shooting live updates: Protests erupt across the country after victim Renee Good’s death
Demonstrations, named ‘ICE Out for Good’ demand accountability for ICE officers and remember Renee Good
Protests have erupted across the country after an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent, identified as Jonathan Ross, fatally shot 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good.
Demonstrators in Minneapolis and other cities across the U.S., including Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Raleigh and Washington, D.C., have turned out this weekend for nonviolent protests, being called “ICE Out For Good.” Photos showed demonstrators holding signs demanding ICE leave their cities or remembering Good’s legacy.
Large anti-ICE protests have been ongoing in Minneapolis, drawing hundreds of local and state law enforcement officers. A large crowd formed Saturday in the city’s Powderhorn Park, where protesters have chanted Good’s name and waved signs with slogans like “ICE will melt,” according to CNN.
While the Minneapolis protests have been largely peaceful, at least 29 individuals were arrested Friday evening after a hotel was vandalized.
Several activist groups have helped organize the protests, which call for the government to reduce ICE presence in cities and demand accountability.
Meanwhile, the Department of Homeland Security has released a new video showing the minutes that led up to the fatal shooting in Minneapolis. In a post on X, the agency asserted Good was “STALKING and IMPEDING a law enforcement operation.”
Fundraiser for Renee Good’s family soars past $1 million after she was shot dead by ICE agent
An online fundraiser for the family of Renee Nicole Good, the woman shot dead by an ICE agent in Minneapolis, has already flown past its $50,000 goal and is approaching $1.5 million.
Tucker Carlson takes conservatives to task for trying to ‘score political points’ from Minnesota shooting
Tucker Carlson lambasted his fellow members of the right this week over their response to an ICE agent fatally shooting a woman in Minneapolis, accusing them of trying to score “political points” and failing to see Renee Good’s death “through a human lens.”
'It's been hard to ... hold on to hope': Minneapolis pastor speaks out
Rev. Ingrid Rasmussen, a pastor in Minneapolis, told CNN her community is experiencing “grief and sadness and anger” after an ICE agent, identified as Jonathan Ross, shot and killed Renee Nicole Good.
Rasmussen explained that it has “been hard to sort of hold onto hope,” but the community is still rallying together.
ICYMI: Minneapolis mayor urges protesters not to 'take the bait'
Before nationwide anti-ICE protests began Saturday, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey told peaceful protesters not to “take the bait” when a single agitator begins vandalizing property or acting aggressively toward law enforcement.
“We cannot take the bait,” Frey said in a press conference Saturday morning.
He asserted that President Donald Trump wants to see chaos in cities, which would prove his claim that protesters are violent and that there is an increased need for federal law enforcement in cities.
Frey said any person who engages in protest behavior not protected by the Constitution would be held accountable.
Watch: Minneapolis mayor says 50% of the shootings this year in the city have been ICE
Los Angeles protesters gathered outside federal buildings: report
Anti-ICE protesters in Los Angeles have gathered outside federal buildings in the city’s downtown area, prompting a police response, CNN reports.
Police blocked a nearby intersection, and many protesters cleared the area after some time. However, a small group has remained, prompting the Los Angeles Police Department to tell them to “leave the area,” the outlet reports.
ICYMI: Trump team admits it’s reviewing the status of thousands of refugees in Minnesota
President Donald Trump’s administration has announced it is “reexamining” thousands of refugee cases in Minnesota.
The Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services launched a “sweeping initiative reexamining thousands of refugee cases through new background checks and intensive verification of refugee claims” in Minnesota since mid-December, according to a statement released Friday.
The announcement came just days after an ICE agent, identified as Jonathan Ross, shot and killed 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis while the agency was conducting a large operation in the city.
Kristi Noem signs policy requiring week's notice for congressional visits to ICE facilities
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has signed a new policy requiring a week’s notice from lawmakers before they can visit an ICE facility, according to Politico.
The order was signed Thursday, but revealed in court Saturday, the outlet reports.
