Ofcom launches investigation into Grok AI over deepfake nude images
- Ofcom has launched a formal investigation into social media platform X.
- The investigation concerns reports that X's Grok AI chatbot was used to create deepfake sexual images.
- Allegations include the generation of undressed images, potentially amounting to intimate image abuse or pornography, and sexualised images of children.
- Ofcom contacted X on 5 January, setting a deadline of 9 January for the company to explain its user protection measures.
- Following X's response, Ofcom decided to open the investigation to determine if the platform has breached its obligations under the Online Safety Act.