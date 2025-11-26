All the stars competing in the Strictly Christmas Special
- The line-up for the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special has been unveiled.
- This festive episode will mark the final time Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly host the programme, following their October announcement.
- Celebrities competing for the Glitterball Trophy include TV star Scarlett Moffatt, singer Mel Blatt, EastEnders veteran Nicholas Bailey, rugby player Jodie Ounsley, and comedian Babatunde Aléshé.
- The contestants will perform under the scrutiny of judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, and Anton Du Beke.
- Two additional celebrity names are expected to be announced later during Strictly: It Takes Two.