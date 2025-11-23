Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

BBC boss Kate Phillips has given fans an update on the search for new Strictly presenters to replace Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly.

The pair broke the shocking news in October that they would be stepping down from hosting duties after this current season of the BBC flagship show comes to a close.

Rumours surrounding the future of Strictly – and who will be stepping in to replace the duo – have been swirling since then, with Holly Willoughby, Paddy McGuinness, Zoe Ball and more thought to be in the running for the coveted spot.

Phillips, who serves as Chief Content Office at the BBC, addressed the speculation during a recent appearance on Richard Osman and Marina Hyde’s podcast The Rest Is Entertainment.

Confirming that the search for the new hosts will not start until the new year, she said there is not enough time to start looking for their replacements now.

“In terms of the process, the production team, BBC Studios and Sarah James [Executive Producer], her team and all these great people who make it, they are now concentrating on getting two shows out a week,” she said.

“So we haven't got time at the moment to start doing any screen tests or chemistry testing. I don't think we'll really be looking at it until the New Year because we want to make sure we deliver a great Strictly series.”

That said, Phillips continued, she has been flooded with requests. “Yes, my inbox has been inundated,” she said.

“I can't say names obviously but it is one of the best gigs in television. We have had so many people who are keen to be considered, which is great and we'll think carefully about next steps on it.”

Asked whether the Strictly bosses would opt for “big names”, Phillips emphasised the importance of chemistry between potential hosts.

“I think because it's two roles – and Claudia and Tess have had such a strong relationship – I think it would be hard just to, sort of, hire someone cold without seeing how they are with the other person,” she said.

