Strictly Christmas line-up unveiled for Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly’s emotional goodbye
Six stars will be competing for the festive Glitterball trophy
The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special line-up has been unveiled.
It will be an emotional TV event, marking the last time that Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly will host the programme. The duo announced their exit from the BBC series in October.
Winkleman and Daly will be accompanied by a host of famous faces who will be stepping onto the dancefloor in the hopes of taking home the festive Glitterball Trophy.
The six couples will dance under the watchful gaze of judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, and Anton Du Beke, who will decide who gets starry points and who gets coal.
It’s an eclectic line-up this year, with a soap star, pop singer, and TV gladiator all set to take part. See the full line-up below (with two extra names to follow later today during Strictly: It Takes Two).
Scarlett Moffatt, 35
The TV star and former Gogglebox favourite was the first to be announced. She will be dancing with previous winner Vito Coppola. “I’m sure it’ll also introduce me to a few muscles I didn’t know I had,” said Moffatt. “I can’t wait to live my best life on that dancefloor.”
Mel Blatt, 50
The much-loved All Saints singer is sashaying onto the dancefloor at 50 alongside pro dancer Kai Widdrington. Announcing the news, she said: “If you can't have a dance at Christmas, when can you? I'm so excited to meet Kai and start training to make this a dance to remember.”
Nicholas Bailey, 54
The Eastenders veteran – who returned to Albert Square this year as Doctor Anthony Trueman – has been paired up with Luba Mushtuk. “I'm really excited to be doing this, almost as excited as my wife and daughters are!” said Bailey, adding that he hopes to do Musthuk, Albert Square and his family proud.
Jodie Ounsely (Fury), 24
Fit and fierce, Ounsley is a rugby player, athlete, broadcaster and advocate for the deaf community. She taking her skills from the fighting arena to the dancefloor opposite Neil Jones. “Being the first female rugby player means a lot to me too,” said Ounsely. “I honestly can’t wait to get stuck in, I’m used to smashing into people so this is definitely going to be a challenge!”
Babtunde Aléshé
The stand-up comedian, actor and podcaster is not altogether new to dancing, having done street locking and break dance at college. He’ll be paired with professional dancer Nancy Xu. “Let’s hope the old moves come back in time for Christmas,” said Aléshé.
