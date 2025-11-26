Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special line-up has been unveiled.

It will be an emotional TV event, marking the last time that Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly will host the programme. The duo announced their exit from the BBC series in October.

Winkleman and Daly will be accompanied by a host of famous faces who will be stepping onto the dancefloor in the hopes of taking home the festive Glitterball Trophy.

The six couples will dance under the watchful gaze of judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, and Anton Du Beke, who will decide who gets starry points and who gets coal.

It’s an eclectic line-up this year, with a soap star, pop singer, and TV gladiator all set to take part. See the full line-up below (with two extra names to follow later today during Strictly: It Takes Two).

open image in gallery ( BBC )

Scarlett Moffatt, 35

The TV star and former Gogglebox favourite was the first to be announced. She will be dancing with previous winner Vito Coppola. “I’m sure it’ll also introduce me to a few muscles I didn’t know I had,” said Moffatt. “I can’t wait to live my best life on that dancefloor.”

open image in gallery ( BBC )

Mel Blatt, 50

The much-loved All Saints singer is sashaying onto the dancefloor at 50 alongside pro dancer Kai Widdrington. Announcing the news, she said: “If you can't have a dance at Christmas, when can you? I'm so excited to meet Kai and start training to make this a dance to remember.”

open image in gallery ( BBC )

Nicholas Bailey, 54

The Eastenders veteran – who returned to Albert Square this year as Doctor Anthony Trueman – has been paired up with Luba Mushtuk. “I'm really excited to be doing this, almost as excited as my wife and daughters are!” said Bailey, adding that he hopes to do Musthuk, Albert Square and his family proud.

open image in gallery ( BBC )

Jodie Ounsely (Fury), 24

Fit and fierce, Ounsley is a rugby player, athlete, broadcaster and advocate for the deaf community. She taking her skills from the fighting arena to the dancefloor opposite Neil Jones. “Being the first female rugby player means a lot to me too,” said Ounsely. “I honestly can’t wait to get stuck in, I’m used to smashing into people so this is definitely going to be a challenge!”

open image in gallery ( BBC )

Babtunde Aléshé

The stand-up comedian, actor and podcaster is not altogether new to dancing, having done street locking and break dance at college. He’ll be paired with professional dancer Nancy Xu. “Let’s hope the old moves come back in time for Christmas,” said Aléshé.