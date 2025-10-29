Whether you can’t afford the high-end brands or you don’t know where to start for your skin, The Ordinary makes skincare accessible. The budget-friendly brand cuts out the confusing jargon, does away with superfluous fragrance and leaves you with the bare bone essentials: effective, ingredient-led skincare.

For anyone new to The Ordinary, a bundle of the brand’s bestsellers is now reduced by more than half (was £58.50, now £26.10 with code ‘STARGIFT10’, Boots.com), leaving you to get acquainted with its hydrating serums and exfoliating toners for less.

Scroll on for all the important details, including our testers’ verdicts on the products within. For even more savings, I’ll also be rounding up the best Black Friday deals at The Ordinary. The brand is set to kick off its ‘slowvember’ promotion in November, offering 23 per cent off sitewide, so I’ll be bringing you all the must-have skincare buys as soon as the discount lands.

The Ordinary the most loved set While this bundle isn't technically reduced in Boots' Black Friday offering, it's on par with (if not better than) the discounts we can expect later in November. Instead, the offer is part of the brand's pre-Christmas line up of 'star gifts', where Boots slashes the prices of popular products ahead of December. This star gift comprises The Ordinary's glycolic toner, hyaluronic acid serum, niacinamide serum, amino lip balm and peptide lash serum. When I reviewed the glycolic acid toner, I was wowed at the "instant and dramatic results" after using the liquid for just a few nights. It improved my skin's texture and dullness, and you'll receive a large 240ml bottle in the most loved set. Meanwhile in my round-up of the best hyaluronic acid serums, The Ordinary's formula impressed me when I discovered that it features five different types of HA for "both surface and deeper skin efficacy." The niacinamide serum left beauty expert Chloë James in awe when her tests saw "that spots came to a head less frequently and existing acne settled and faded at a much quicker rate." As for the lash serum and amino lip balm, our IndyBest testers haven't penned reviews of the formulas just yet, but I've been using the latter for more than six months. In fact, I daren't go to bed without it – it leaves my lips feeling plump and hydrated. With party season kicking off imminently, these skincare staples will be the key to a smooth complexion and a lit-from-within glow.

