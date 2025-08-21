Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Boots Black Friday sale is one of the best opportunities to grab yourself a saving across beauty, healthcare, baby and tech. Whether you’re preparing for cold and flu season (please, no) or refreshing your skincare line-up, the November sales event will bring discounts aplenty – and yes, all your favourite brands will be featured.

Be it Dyson, Chanel, Medela or Philips, the retailer’s wide-range of products has something to suit everyone. I’m not talking measly 10 per cent reductions or stingy sample sachets with purchase either – Boots’ Black Friday offering is one of the best in the business and, in 2024, I saw promotions on everything from CeraVe to Garmin.

Of course, Black Friday isn’t the retailer’s only sales event – the big Boots sale is a January staple. However, as someone who’s worked the deals circuit for more than five years, I’d argue the discounts are even more lucrative come November with offers on everything from smartwatches to Dyson hair tools (at all-time low prices). Scroll on for all the details of this year’s event, plus enticing reductions to shop now.

When is Black Friday 2025?

As usual, Black Friday – which started in the US – falls on the Friday after Thanksgiving. This year, that’s Friday 28 November. The sales event will continue through the weekend until Cyber Monday, on Monday 1 December. While the main (and biggest) Boots deals will likely drop over this weekend, plenty of brands launch a handful of early Black Friday promotions in the weeks leading up to it. And, don’t worry, I’m keeping my eyes peeled for the first signs of those pre-Black Friday Boots deals, so watch this space.

What Boots deals can I expect for Black Friday 2025?

Typically, Boots Black Friday deals span the full selection of brands on-site and, last year, I saw a mixture of high-end and affordable items. For the luxury make-up lovers, there were deals on Nars foundations and Bobbi Brown primers, meanwhile haircare fanatics were treated to Cloud Nine hair dryers and the Dyson airstrait straighteners. Grooming enthusiasts were in luck, too, with reductions across Braun and Philips electric shavers and trimmers, not to mention epilators and ipl devices for more long-term hair removal. In 2025, I’m expecting much of the same, along with a bunch of the new brands Boots has onboarded over the past year. Specifically, in the realms of Korean skincare.

Why you can trust us to find the best Boots Black Friday deals

Having covered Black Friday since 2020, Lucy Smith has seen many a Boots sales event. She’s familiar with its standout products, having reviewed each of the retailer’s beauty boxes and advent calendars, and knows the brands that buyers flock to time and again. In 2025, she’s watched as the retailer has introduced a number of trending products, including Tir Tir’s Korean cushion foundation and Biodance’s overnight collagen face mask. As someone who writes about skincare, make-up, haircare and fragrance daily, she pays close attention to the average prices of popular products and can spot good (and bad) reductions with ease. So, you can browse below with peace of mind that all of her selections are well-informed and, largely, tried and tested by team IndyBest.

The best early Black Friday Boots deals to shop now

Estée Lauder advanced night repair serum synchronised multi-recovery complex: Was £65, now £48.75, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Boots )

A cult product in the anti-ageing sphere, it’s no surprise that beauty expert Pippa Bailey found that her skin felt “firmer along the jawline and around the mouth” after using Estee Lauder’s advanced night repair serum for just a few days. Describing it as “absolutely” worth the hype, owing to its ability to increase the skin’s production of collagen, what better time than now – while there’s 20 per cent off – to grab this complexion hero.

Chanel coco mademoiselle eau de parfum spray: Was £78, now £66.30, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Boots )

Another beauty icon, Chanel’s coco mademoiselle perfume is adored by women of all ages, myself included. Reviewing as part of a wider round-up of the best women’s perfumes, I described how the fragrance is “a perfect all-day scent” and wowed at its longevity from morning through night. For the those who enjoy a sugary quality to their whiffs, I found that “its subtle sweetness layers beautifully with vanilla scents”. Plus, who can deny the luxe glamour of the bottle? Shop now while there’s 20 per cent off.

Dyson airstrait hair straightener, strawberry bronze and blush pink: Was £449.99, now £349.99, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Boots )

A product that changed the wet-to-dry styling game, Dyson’s airstrait device went viral on TikTok after its 2024 launch – and it’s no surprise, with IndyBest’s global e-Commerce editor Eva Waite-Taylor praising it for helping to achieve a salon-quality blow dry in her review. Sign me up, especially with a whopping £100 discount.

