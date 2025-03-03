The best Oscars 2025 beauty looks that we’re obsessed with, from Raye to Mikey Madison
We’ve rounded up the most striking hair and makeup moments from the 97th Academy Awards
Film awards season is an annual highlight and one that, for most movie buffs, culminates with the Oscars. However, for those of us whose film factology comes second to an interest in beauty and fashion, the 97th Academy Awards was all about the red carpet.
From Cynthia Erivo to Zoe Saldana, this year’s awards saw a truly stunning selection of women on Hollywood Boulevard. Ariana Grande came equipped with her usual fluttery lashes, there were 50s-style bobs a la Selena Gomez and Raye, and too many red lips to count.
Naturally, beauty brands like ghd, Charlotte Tilbury and Tom Ford (to name but a few) flock to partner with the annual Oscars nominees, complete with their glam squad of make-up artists, hair stylists and nail technicians – it really does take a village.
Abuzz with anticipation and excitement, the Oscars red carpet is where all our favourite leading ladies bring their beauty A-game, and in 2025, it’s fair to say that the bar was raised yet again. From ethereal makeup and elegant chignons to sparkling nail art, these are all the beauty looks that wowed us this year.
The best beauty looks from Oscars 2025
Mikey Madison
Winged liner is back! Madison, who was took home the best actress award for her role in Anora, let her eyes do the talking with glossy lips and a dramatic sweep of liner across her lids.
Lily Rose Depp
Attending her first Oscars on behalf of Nosferatu, Depp stayed true to the film’s vampiric nature with a kohl waterline and old glamour-style ‘do.
Zoe Saldana
Taking home her first Oscar for her role in Emilia Pérez, Saldana attended the awards with a your-skin-but-better, glowy complexion, thanks to her MUA, Vera Steimberg.
Marissa Bode
Bode, who plays Nessa Rode in Wicked, gave viewers a subtle nod to her character’sinfamous ruby slippers with a dramatic red lip and sequinned ball gown.
Raye
Performing alongside Doja Cat and Lisa in a James Bond tribute act, Raye channeled old Bond girl Pussy Galore with her voluminous, bouncy bob.
