Film awards season is an annual highlight and one that, for most movie buffs, culminates with the Oscars. However, for those of us whose film factology comes second to an interest in beauty and fashion, the 97th Academy Awards was all about the red carpet.

From Cynthia Erivo to Zoe Saldana, this year’s awards saw a truly stunning selection of women on Hollywood Boulevard. Ariana Grande came equipped with her usual fluttery lashes, there were 50s-style bobs a la Selena Gomez and Raye, and too many red lips to count.

Naturally, beauty brands like ghd, Charlotte Tilbury and Tom Ford (to name but a few) flock to partner with the annual Oscars nominees, complete with their glam squad of make-up artists, hair stylists and nail technicians – it really does take a village.

Abuzz with anticipation and excitement, the Oscars red carpet is where all our favourite leading ladies bring their beauty A-game, and in 2025, it’s fair to say that the bar was raised yet again. From ethereal makeup and elegant chignons to sparkling nail art, these are all the beauty looks that wowed us this year.

The best beauty looks from Oscars 2025

Mikey Madison

open image in gallery Madison unveiled a bold, winged liner on the red carpet, courtesy of MUA Melissa Hernandez ( Getty/Monica Shipper )

Winged liner is back! Madison, who was took home the best actress award for her role in Anora, let her eyes do the talking with glossy lips and a dramatic sweep of liner across her lids.

Lily Rose Depp

open image in gallery Depp walked the carpet with soft, face-framing curls, thanks to hair stylist Bryce Scarlett ( Getty/Savion Washington )

Attending her first Oscars on behalf of Nosferatu, Depp stayed true to the film’s vampiric nature with a kohl waterline and old glamour-style ‘do.

Zoe Saldana

open image in gallery Saldana's hair stylist, Mara Roszak, opted for a soft style that served as an extension of her three-tiered puffball dress ( Getty/Mike Coppola )

Taking home her first Oscar for her role in Emilia Pérez, Saldana attended the awards with a your-skin-but-better, glowy complexion, thanks to her MUA, Vera Steimberg.

Marissa Bode

open image in gallery Bode wore her hair in a soft chignon atop her head to complement her RVNG Couture halter dress ( Getty/Savion Washington )

Bode, who plays Nessa Rode in Wicked, gave viewers a subtle nod to her character’sinfamous ruby slippers with a dramatic red lip and sequinned ball gown.

Raye

open image in gallery Raye's hair stylist, Sharon Robinson, gave the artist a blunt 50s-style tousled bob for her Oscars tribute performance ( Getty/Monica Schipper )

Performing alongside Doja Cat and Lisa in a James Bond tribute act, Raye channeled old Bond girl Pussy Galore with her voluminous, bouncy bob.

