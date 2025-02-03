Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Another year, another Grammy Awards, and another host of hype-worthy hair trends. We saw Beyoncé’s signature platinum Renaissance ‘do as she stepped up to claim her win for album of the year; Sabrina Carpenter sported yet another 50s-esque style with a curly faux bob; and, of course, the talk of the evening was not one, not two, but three notable individuals adopting the latest hairstyle, the jellyfish cut.

The style, which isn’t entirely dissimilar to a mullet (which has also made a triumphant comeback of late), was spotted on the likes of Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish and Lady Gaga last night.

Much like a mullet, the jellyfish cut features a short in the front, long in the back configuration. However, where the 1980s cut kept those in-the-front strands somewhat soft and above the ears, this new take – as its name somewhat implies – opts for blunt, cheek-grazing bangs before dramatically dropping, like a jellyfish’s tentacles, to the hair’s full length.

For Eilish (who wasn’t awarded at this year’s ceremony despite seven nominations) this isn’t the first time fans have spotted the artist’s jellyfish locks. After attending the FIREAID benefit concert for California fire relief last week (30 January), the 23-year-old’s new hairstyle became the source of much division with fans on TikTok.

While half of Eilish’s fanbase (affectionally called ‘eyelashes’) were vocal about their distain in the platform’s comment section, asking “Why is it so choppy?” and remarking that they “Feel like the bang is kinda weird,” the remaining users wowed at the cut, countering: “IT’S SO PRETTY” and “It actually looks so good on her.”

There’s no denying that the cut, be it on Eilish, Cyrus or Gaga, has audiences torn but, for those intrigued by the style, we sought out a handful of expert stylists to weigh in on how it wears for us everyday folk. For Samantha Cusick, who attends to the locks of celebrities including Mel C and Zoe Sugg (to name a few), the jellyfish cut is suited best to “oval and heart-shaped faces, where the shorter layers enhance bone structure.”

As for the longevity of the look, Cusick adds: “While it might not be an everyday go-to, SS25 is all about individuality, and this cut is the ultimate statement for those who love to push the boundaries.”

open image in gallery Cyrus won the award for country duo/group performance at this year's Grammys ( Getty )

Meanwhile Amy Short, who famously styles Claudia Winkleman’s fridge and shoulder-grazing ‘lob,’ takes us through some hair cut housekeeping regarding the Jellyfish cut. “You need to have enough hair to create the heavy top layer and still have enough hair for the length...or it could look like bad clip ins,” she warns. “Also, you really do have to put some effort into styling this look, so if you’re a ‘wash and go’ person this probably isn’t for you.”

Lastly, Short asks those keen to get the chop to think about the eventual grow out. “It’s a pretty severe look,” she explains, stressing that the style will need to be cut into “a whole other shape to grow out evenly.” Perhaps we’ll leave this one to the Grammy-goers, then!

