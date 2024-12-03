Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Malaysian actor Zahnita Wilson has alleged that she endured two decades of domestic abuse by her husband Abdul Zackery Ghouse.

After Wilson, 41, detailed the allegations in an Instagram post, police arrested Mr Ghouse under the country’s Domestic Violence Act and booked him under criminal intimidation charges.

“I didn’t want to do this,” she wrote, “but I am forced to. This is why I left my old house and why I sometimes wear sunglasses.”

The actor’s post included a picture showing Wilson with a black eye.

She was hit in the face, Wilson claimed, “because I asked my husband if he had another girl” and “he couldn’t process the question well enough to give a verbal answer”.

Wilson claimed she had filed police reports over the years but no action was taken against her husband.

Zahnita Wilson claims her repeated pleas to authorities about years of abuse had gone unanswered ( @zahnita / Instagram )

Her Instagram post drew messages of support from fellow celebrities as also members of the general public.

“You don’t and never deserve this ever,” actress Sarimah Ibrahim commented.

Kuantan police chief assistant commissioner Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu confirmed Mr Ghouse’s arrest on Monday, Sinar Harian reported.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said the incident that caused the black eye was allegedly triggered by Wilson’s decision to leave and live separately, which angered her husband and led to the altercation.

“The victim filed a police report on 27 November and her husband was arrested yesterday after reporting to the Kuantan district police headquarters. Today, the suspect was brought to court for a remand application,” he said.

Wilson, who also has a modelling career, told entertainment news outlet Mstar that her repeated pleas to authorities over years of abuse had gone unanswered.

“I’ve filed police reports for the beatings I endured all these while but no action has been taken. Instead, it backfired on me,” she was quoted as saying by the outlet on Monday.

The couple have four children, Sinar Daily reported.

