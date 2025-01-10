Rescuers race to save 12 workers after gas explosion in Pakistan coal mine

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A rescue operation is underway to save 12 miners who were trapped in a coal mine in Pakistan following a gas explosion.

Abdul Ghani, a mines inspector, said the explosion occurred on Thursday night in Singidi, a town in Balochistan province around 40km from the provincial capital of Quetta.

He said rescue workers had been carefully removing debris from the mine for hours but they had not reached any of the miners yet.

“An operation has been launched to extract the miners. Efforts are being made to pull all the miners out alive,” he told the Dawn newspaper.

The explosion was caused by an accumulation of methane gas, the provincial mining department said.

Shahid Rind, spokesperson for the Balochistan government, said all available resources were being used to save the miners. He added that an investigation had been ordered to determine the cause of the mine’s collapse.

Mining accidents and explosions, blamed mainly on lax safety standards, have killed dozens of coal workers in Pakistan in recent years.

In June last year, 11 miners died after inhaling methane gas inside a coal mine in the Sanjdi area. Authorities said the miners were working around 1,500 ft deep when the methane gas escaped and spread. The mine owner was booked for alleged negligence the next day, according to media reports.

A few months earlier, in March, almost a dozen miners had died in a gas explosion in Balochistan.

Pakistani security forces on Thursday, meanwhile, rescued at least half of the 16 miners who had been kidnapped by militants in Balochistan.

The restive southeastern province is home to several separatist groups that accuse the federal government of unfairly exploiting local natural resources like oil and minerals, and routinely target resource extraction projects.