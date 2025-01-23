Chinese mine worker killed in attack claimed by Isis in Afghanistan

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

China has called on Afghanistan to thoroughly investigate an attack that killed one of its nationals in northern Takhar province.

A Chinese citizen, surnamed Li, who was associated with a mining company, was killed by “unknown people” on Tuesday evening, Taliban police spokesman Mohammed Akbar said.

He was travelling to the Dasht-e-Qala district with a translator, who was unharmed in the attack.

The man was travelling without informing security officials, who typically accompany Chinese nationals on trips in the country, despite being told to inform “when crossing districts or provinces”, said Interior Ministry spokesperson Abdul Mateen Qani.

China’s foreign ministry on Thursday said it was "deeply shocked" by the attack, calling on Afghan authorities to thoroughly investigate the incident and severely punish the perpetrators.

"We urge the Afghan interim government to take resolute and effective measures to ensure the security of Chinese civil institutions and projects in Afghanistan," ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a regular press briefing.

Isis claimed responsibility for the attack, according to the intelligence group SITE.

Isis said it targeted a vehicle carrying the Chinese citizen, which led to his death and damage to his vehicle. The outfit said its “soldiers” used a machine gun to target the Chinese man.

The fatal attack on the Chinese national in Afghanistan marked the first such incident since December 2022 when a local offshoot of Isis, known as Isis-K, stormed a Kabul hotel popular with Chinese investors.

At least three Afghans were killed and 18, including five Chinese nationals, were injured in the attack. Following the attacks, Beijing urged its citizens to leave Afghanistan.

The Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in August 2021, following the withdrawal of US and Western allied forces after nearly two decades of military presence in the country.

Although Afghanistan’s de facto rulers claim to have restored peace and stability since taking control, the Islamic State Khorasan (IS-K) has carried out numerous high-profile attacks. These attacks have targeted Taliban officials, prominent religious figures, and members of the minority Shiite community in Afghanistan.

While no country has officially recognised a Taliban-led government China became the first country to appoint an ambassador to Afghanistan under the Taliban and has said it wants to boost trade and investment ties.

China holds particular significance for the Taliban, as it is courting foreign investment and regional partnerships to counter their ongoing international isolation, driven largely by their restrictions on women and girls.