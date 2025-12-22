Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

With rumours swirling about who could be the new host of Strictly Come Dancing, Zoe Ball’s dad has claimed that the Radio 2 star is in the running.

Strictly’s longtime hosts Tess Daly – who has fronted the show since it first aired 21 years ago – and Claudia Winkleman presented their final live episode on Saturday.

Since the pair announced their exit in October, numerous stars have been linked to the job, including Zoe, whose dad Johnny Ball has now claimed that she is on the BBC’s shortlist.

Johnny Ball, a TV presenter himself, told the Express: “Nothing's going to be decided until after Easter, but she’s in the mix, and people are coming to her, but it’s too early to say.

“I think she would love it, I think she would love the job because she took over from Claudia on It Takes Two, and if anything, she did a better job than Claudia.”

The Independent has contacted Zoe Ball’s representative and the BBC for comment.

Zoe Ball, who competed on Strictly in 2005, hosted the spin-off programme from 2011 and held the role for 10 years.

open image in gallery Zoe followed her dad’s footsteps into the entertainment industry ( PA )

Her dad’s comments come after she fuelled speculation about a return to the world of Strictly by announcing her decision to step down from her Radio 2 Saturday afternoon slot.

The presenter – who last year quit hosting the coveted breakfast show to focus on family after her mother’s death – has presented a weekend show on the radio station since May.

Her exit announcement prompted some fans to question if she could be on the verge of landing one of the Strictly jobs, with one writing on Instagram: “I am hoping so much that Zoe is leaving to become one of the new Strictly Come Dancing hosts.”

“Does this mean that Zoe will be Strictly's new presenter?? Hope so!” said another.

Other famous faces rumoured to be in the running include former Take Me Out presenter Paddy McGuinness, Strictly 2018 winner Stacey Dooley and the current It Takes Two hosts, Fleur East and Janette Manrara.

open image in gallery Winkleman and Daly were given a special send-off on Saturday night ( BBC )

While Daly and Winkleman will front this year’s pre-recorded Strictly Christmas special, Saturday night’s grand final marked their final time in the ballroom.

The pair were given a suitably emotional send-off as Anton du Beke reduced Daly to tears with a touching tribute to her time on the show, before the annual montage of fans sharing their favourite moments segued into a celebration of the presenters.

Craig Revel Horwood then delivered the biggest surprise of the night as he read out a letter from a very special fan of the show.