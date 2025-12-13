Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Zoe Ball has announced she is leaving her role as presenter of her BBC Radio 2 show.

Speaking on the afternoon programme on Saturday, 13 December, the host said she would be replaced by broadcaster Emma Willis.

Ball told her listeners: "I have loved being betwixt my dear friends Romesh (Ranganathan) and Rylan (Clark), and you know, I love you all to bits, but I'm not disappearing completely. Obviously, it'll be Christmas Crooners and I'm doing an eras show in the new year, more on that later.

“But I am thrilled to tell you that you will be in the safest of hands, because there is a super woman who is no stranger to you all, but this does mean that she will officially become a member of the Radio 2 family."

“You'll have loved her on The Voice, The Circle, Big Brother, Cooking With The Stars, Love Is Blind, and delivering babies, she's a gorgeous lass so welcome to the BBC Radio 2 family and Saturday afternoons, Emma Willis.”

Ball will present her last programme on Saturday 20 December (1-3pm). As the broadcaster hinted, she will continue to host specials on Radio 2, as she has done throughout 2025.

Willis will launch a new live Saturday lunchtime programme to fill the weekend 1-3pm slot, which the BBC has promised will be “jam packed with chats with special guests and listeners, all accompanied by some of the best music in the world”.

open image in gallery Zoe Ball has announced she is leaving her role as presenter of her BBC Radio 2 show ( Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images )

The Voice presenter said in a statement: “I’m a huge fan of Radio 2, so I’m absolutely chuffed to be joining the family - and it’s a real honour to follow in the huge footsteps Zoe leaves behind, who’s someone I admire and adore.

“I’m very much looking forward to spending my Saturday lunchtimes with the Radio 2 audience and I’ll happily be the filling to a Romesh and Rylan sandwich!”

Helen Thomas, Head of Radio 2, said: “Emma is one of the UK’s most popular broadcasters, so I’m thrilled that she’s joining the all-star Radio 2 family of presenters. I’m certain that our loyal listeners will welcome her with open arms.”

It comes after Ball stepped down from the coveted Radio 2 morning slot at the end of 2024 to “focus on family” following the death of her mother, who died from cancer in April last year.

open image in gallery ‘The Voice’ presenter Emma Willis will take over the Saturday lunchtime slot ( Getty )

She took over from Chris Evans on the show in 2019, becoming the station’s first full-time female breakfast presenter in the process. Scott Mills replaced her in January.

After Ball left the show, her son Woody, who she shares with ex-husband Fatboy Slim, revealed that his mother was adapting to a slower pace of life and was working in a beachside café owned by the DJ, real name Norman Cook.

“These crazy party people I grew up with are now gardening, making puzzles and working in the local café,” Woody told MailOnline.