Strictly Come Dancing fans have backed Zoe Ball to present the primetime show after the star announced her decision to step down from Radio 2.

Ball – who last year quit hosting the coveted breakfast show to focus on family after her mother’s death – has presented a Saturday afternoon show on the radio station since May.

Earlier this week, the 55-year-old announced she would be leaving weekend programme and fans are wondering whether her exit could be a hint that she’s in line for one of the Strictly presenting jobs left open by the departure of Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.

“Zoe Ball just quit her Radio 2 show so could well be a contender for Strictly,” one fan wrote on X.

“I am hoping so much that Zoe is leaving to become one of the new SCD hosts,” another wrote on Instagram. “Does this mean that Zoe will be Strictly's new presenter?? Hope so!” said a third.

Ball took part in Strictly in 2005 – finishing in third place with her professional partner Ian Waite. She later hosted spin-off show It Takes Two for a decade, taking over from Winkleman when the Traitors host started presenting the main show.

open image in gallery Ball previously hosted It Takes Two ( Getty Images )

This Saturday’s Strictly grand final will be Daly and Winkleman’s last ever episode of the programme. The hosts became emotional during Sunday night’s results show when the judges surprised them with a video montage commemorating their years on Strictly.

Speaking in the video, head judge Shirley Ballas said: “Between the two of them, they are magic. They showed me the ropes and cared about me and I, for sure, am going to miss them deeply.”

An emotional Winkleman responded: “We love you, we're so lucky. It's been an honour.” Daly added: “You guys are like family to us and we'll always think that about you all. We've had the most amazing time.”

open image in gallery The hosts were given special Glitterball trophies ( BBC )

Ball announced her Radio 2 exit over the weekend and revealed to fans that Emma Willis will be taking over the presenting slot.

"I have loved being betwixt my dear friends Romesh (Ranganathan) and Rylan (Clark), and you know, I love you all to bits, but I’m not disappearing completely,” she said. “Obviously, it’ll be Christmas Crooners and I’m doing an eras show in the new year, more on that later.

“But I am thrilled to tell you that you will be in the safest of hands, because there is a super woman who is no stranger to you all, but this does mean that she will officially become a member of the Radio 2 family."

open image in gallery Willis will take over the Saturday afternoon slot on Radio 2 in the new year ( Getty Images )

Willis said in a statement: “I’m a huge fan of Radio 2, so I’m absolutely chuffed to be joining the family – and it’s a real honour to follow in the huge footsteps Zoe leaves behind, who’s someone I admire and adore.

“I’m very much looking forward to spending my Saturday lunchtimes with the Radio 2 audience and I’ll happily be the filling to a Romesh and Rylan sandwich!”

Ball will present her final programme on Saturday 20 December between 1–3pm. She will continue to host Radio 2 specials, as she has done throughout 2025.