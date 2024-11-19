Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Zoe Ball has announced she is stepping down from her Radio 2 Breakfast Show in December to spend more time with her family.

The 53-year-old announced on air this morning that she will be leaving the show “after six wonderful years” but remaining on the station. She had taken a break from hosting her show over the summer before returning in September.

Announcing the news during her show on Tuesday (19 November), Ball said: “After six incredible years on the Radio 2 Breakfast Show, it’s time for me to step away from the very early mornings and focus on family.”

She will remain on the station, and said more news on her involvement will be announced in the new year.

open image in gallery Zoe Ball ( PA )

Ball, 53, told listeners that her last show will be on Friday 20 December, “just in time for Christmas with plenty of fun and shenanigans”.

Telling her listeners about her decision, she said: “I’ve decided it’s time to step away from the early alarm call and start a new chapter,” adding: “I’m excited to embrace my next chapter, including being a mum in the mornings, and I can’t wait to tune in on the school run!?

Addressing her listeners, she said: “We’ve shared a hell of a lot, the good times, the tough times, there’s been a lot of laughter. And I am going to miss you cats.”

She added she would also miss her colleagues, who are like “family” to her.

Ball’s decision to step away follows a leave of absence she took from her show over the summer, with her colleague and “bestie” Scott Mills filling in.

open image in gallery Ball took an extended leave of absence over the summer ( Getty Images )

In March, Ball revealed she would be taking time off from her breakfast show to care for her mother, Julie Peckham, who was diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer earlier this year. In April, Peckham died aged 74, with Gaby Roslin and Mills stepping in to cover Ball’s morning slot.

Ball temporarily returned to the show on 8 August for four days before Mills took over again until she returned on 23 September.

Shortly after it was announced Ball would be leaving, the BBC revealed that Mills would be taking over Ball’s slot on weekday mornings, moving on from the weekday afternoon programme that he presents from 2pm to 4pm.

Mills said of the news, that he and Ball have been friends for 25 years, and that he was “beyond excited to be handed the baton”.

“It feels ever since recording my first shows as a kid for an audience of one, my mum, all roads since have led to this amazing opportunity,” he said. “It really is a lifelong dream come true to follow in the footsteps of Sir Terry, Chris and Zoe to be the new presenter of the Radio 2 Breakfast Show.”

Ball said Mills has been a “close friend” for years, and that she was “beyond thrilled” it was him taking over.

“Breakfast has always been his dream, and what a year he’s had – from racing around the world to his beautiful wedding to Sam,” said Ball. “He’s not only a blooming brilliant producer but one of the best in radio. I can’t wait to tune in on the school run!”

Trevor Nelson, who currently presents Rhythm Nation from Monday to Thursday, will replace Mills on his afternoon slot. Mills originally took over from Steve Wright, who left his afternoon show in 2022.

open image in gallery Scott Mills has been announced as Ball’s replacement ( BBC )

Ball began hosting the breakfast show in 2019, when she took over from Chris Evans, who had fronted the programme for almost a decade.

She was the first female breakfast show host in Radio 2’s history. She also made history as the first female presenter of BBC Radio 1’s Breakfast show, which she hosted for two years from 1998.

Regular listeners of Ball’s morning slot have shared their well wishes online, with one fan writing: “Sorry to hear you’re leaving at #zoeball it’s been a tough year for you, onwards and upwards.”

Another said: “A well-deserved break for Zoe Ball! Family comes first, but glad she’ll still be with the station.”

One fan said that mornings would “lose their sparkle”.

Helen Thomas, Head of Radio 2 says: “Zoe has woken up the nation on Radio 2 with incredible warmth, wit and so much joy since January 2019, and I’d like to thank her for approaching each show with as much vim and vigour as if it were her first. I’m thrilled that that she’ll remain an important part of the Radio 2 family.”