Alan Cumming teases banquet as ‘greatest moment ever’ in next Traitors US episode
Lisa Rinna and Colton Underwood are expected to face off in Thursday’s new episode
The Traitors US host Alan Cumming has revealed that the “greatest moment in TV history” is coming to screens in just a few days.
Cumming teased in August that season four of Peacock’s hit show contains a moment that is “just so insane” and “outlandish” that it will be “certainly the best moment of Traitors TV history,” according to his interview at the time with AwardsRadar.
Now that the episodes are airing weekly, the 60-year-old actor has doubled down on his excitement for the reveal — and unveiled that the massive moment will come in episode seven, which will be available January 29 on Peacock.
“I kept saying it’s episode six, it’s not, it’s episode seven,” Cumming told the audience during Friday’s episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.
“When you hear that I’m going to throw them a banquet, pay attention,” the host said, adding that he and the cast got dressed up for the event, and that there are some “really good looks.”
He added: “But then, what happens at the banquet, it’s carnage. It spirals and it’s sort of... I’m not allowed to say it but... it was my favorite thing.”
The episode was already geared up to be a climactic installment in the already eventful season, which started with a star-studded cast including Secret Traitor Donna Kelce, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna and One Tree Hill actor Stephen Colletti.
As the season stands, three Traitors — Rinna, Love Island’s Rob Rausch, and Real Housewives of Potomac’s Candiace Dillard Bassett — are playing against the 11 Faithful competitors remaining in the castle.
When episode six ended, The Bachelor’s controversial former lead Colton Underwood went public about his suspicion of Rinna, leading Rausch to vote against his fellow Traitor at the roundtable in an effort to keep the Faithfuls off his scent.
Despite a close vote between Rinna, Underwood and comedian Ron Funches, the roundtable decision was to banish Funches, who revealed himself in the circle of truth to be a Faithful.
As the Faithful’s spirits dipped low following the unsuccessful banishment, Cumming appeared to invite the final 14 contestants to a glamorous dinner banquet.
However, he then revealed to the Traitors that they were not off the hook for the evening: they would have to perform a murder in plain sight at the banquet.
The three players were given an amulet to wear to the celebration, and told that the first Faithful to touch the jewelry piece would be murdered.
Rinna opted to wear the amulet — and viewers will see the banquet’s fallout when the episode airs Thursday at 9 p.m. Eastern on Peacock.
