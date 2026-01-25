Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Traitors US host Alan Cumming has revealed that the “greatest moment in TV history” is coming to screens in just a few days.

Cumming teased in August that season four of Peacock’s hit show contains a moment that is “just so insane” and “outlandish” that it will be “certainly the best moment of Traitors TV history,” according to his interview at the time with AwardsRadar.

Now that the episodes are airing weekly, the 60-year-old actor has doubled down on his excitement for the reveal — and unveiled that the massive moment will come in episode seven, which will be available January 29 on Peacock.

“I kept saying it’s episode six, it’s not, it’s episode seven,” Cumming told the audience during Friday’s episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

“When you hear that I’m going to throw them a banquet, pay attention,” the host said, adding that he and the cast got dressed up for the event, and that there are some “really good looks.”

open image in gallery Alan Cumming has teased a massive upcoming moment on the next episode of 'The Traitors US' ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Season four of ‘The Traitors US’ is set to have the ‘best moment in TV history,’ according to host Alan Cumming ( Peacock )

He added: “But then, what happens at the banquet, it’s carnage. It spirals and it’s sort of... I’m not allowed to say it but... it was my favorite thing.”

The episode was already geared up to be a climactic installment in the already eventful season, which started with a star-studded cast including Secret Traitor Donna Kelce, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna and One Tree Hill actor Stephen Colletti.

As the season stands, three Traitors — Rinna, Love Island’s Rob Rausch, and Real Housewives of Potomac’s Candiace Dillard Bassett — are playing against the 11 Faithful competitors remaining in the castle.

When episode six ended, The Bachelor’s controversial former lead Colton Underwood went public about his suspicion of Rinna, leading Rausch to vote against his fellow Traitor at the roundtable in an effort to keep the Faithfuls off his scent.

Despite a close vote between Rinna, Underwood and comedian Ron Funches, the roundtable decision was to banish Funches, who revealed himself in the circle of truth to be a Faithful.

As the Faithful’s spirits dipped low following the unsuccessful banishment, Cumming appeared to invite the final 14 contestants to a glamorous dinner banquet.

However, he then revealed to the Traitors that they were not off the hook for the evening: they would have to perform a murder in plain sight at the banquet.

The three players were given an amulet to wear to the celebration, and told that the first Faithful to touch the jewelry piece would be murdered.

Rinna opted to wear the amulet — and viewers will see the banquet’s fallout when the episode airs Thursday at 9 p.m. Eastern on Peacock.