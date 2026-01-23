Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Traitors is back with another season and another star-studded cast.

The game of deception first announced its season four players in June 2025, while the hit Peacock series was in production in Scotland. The first three episodes of the new season were made available to watch on January 8 at 9 p.m. ET. Subsequent episodes are airing Thursday nights, with the show’s finale and reunion being released February 26.

Similar to the previous three seasons, the show — hosted by Alan Cumming — has 23 personalities (divided into groups labeled Faithful and Traitors) compete in a series of challenges in order to win a cash prize of up to $250,000. “Under the cover of darkness, the Traitors murder the Faithful one by one in a treacherous spree, while the Faithful try to uncover the Traitors and banish them from the game,” according to the show’s official synopsis. “If the Faithful contestants banish all the Traitors, they will share the prize fund, but if a Traitor or Traitors makes it to the end, they will steal all the money.”

Find the full cast of The Traitors season four, along with how they fared on the show, below.

This list is updated every week.

*Warning — Spoilers for season four of ‘The Traitors’ U.S. to follow*

open image in gallery Donna Kelce, Monet X Change and Dorinda Medley are set to star on the next season of 'The Traitors' ( Getty )

Donna Kelce — Banished (Traitor)

open image in gallery Kelce is the mother of two famous NFL players ( Peacock )

While not a celebrity herself, Kelce is the mother of NFL stars Jason and Travis Kelce, who is currently engaged to Grammy winner Taylor Swift.

After narrowly escaping the first round table, Kelce was banished in a surprise morning round table in episode three. As she left the castle, her parting words to the group were, “I know I’m the sacrificial lamb, and I know that I had a blast meeting every single one of you. On that note, I think I’m gonna go, but you got yourself a Traitor!”

It was later revealed that Kelce was part of a new twist called the Secret Traitor, where she created a list of names for the Traitors to choose from to murder. In the twist, the Secret Traitor has no idea who the other Traitors are, and vice versa.

Dorinda Medley

open image in gallery Former ‘Real Housewife’ Medley is starring on season four of ‘The Traitors’ ( Peacock )

Medley appeared on The Real Housewives of New York City from 2015 to 2020. The Bravo alum was also on season three of The Traitors, where she was famously the first murder of the season.

Lisa Rinna — Traitor

open image in gallery Rinna is a former ‘Real Housewife’ and soap opera star ( Peacock )

Another former Bravo housewife, Rinna has starred on both Days of Our Lives and Melrose Place before her turn on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Candiace Dillard Bassett — Traitor

open image in gallery Former Miss United States and Bravo star Dillard Bassett will compete ( Peacock )

After winning Miss United States in 2013, Dillard Bassett starred on The Real Housewives of Potomac from 2018 through 2024.

Caroline Stanbury — Murdered

open image in gallery Stanbury is starring on season four of ‘The Traitors’ ( Peacock )

Stanbury also has deep Bravo roots, starring on The Real Housewives of Dubai after appearing on Ladies of London from 2014 to 2017.

She was murdered right at the start of episode four after she was seen as a threat for “talking too much.”

Of the discord among fellow Real Housewives, Stanbury said: “Only a housewife could look you straight in the eye and stab you directly in the back.”

Porsha Williams — Banished

open image in gallery ‘The Apprentice’ and ‘Real Housewives’ alum Williams will compete on ‘The Traitors’ ( Peacock )

Williams was a cast member on The Real Housewives of Atlanta from 2012 to 2021, and she’s appeared on other reality shows, including The Apprentice, Porsha’s Family Matters, and Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

The reality television alum was banished from the castle during the first round table of the season after a series of miscommunications, where she claimed, “I killed Ian.”

Colton Underwood

open image in gallery After starring on ‘The Bachelor,’ Underwood came out as gay ( Peacock )

After starring on season 23 of The Bachelor, Underwood later became the first star of the ABC series to come out as gay. He discussed his coming-out journey in the 2021 Netflix documentary, Coming Out Colton.

Ian Terry — Murdered

open image in gallery ‘Big Brother’ winner Terry will compete on season four of ‘The Traitors’ ( Peacock )

Terry won Big Brother in 2012 and returned for an all-stars version of the CBS series in 2020.

He later became the first murder of the season during episode two, being a large target for the Traitors due to his strong game strategy.

Tiffany Mitchell — Banished

open image in gallery Mitchell is another ‘Big Brother’ alum ( Peacock )

Mitchell has competed on Big Brother, Big Brother: Reindeer Games, and The Challenge.

The reality TV star was banished during episode four after making enemies with too many Faithfuls, leading some to believe she was a Traitor.

Rob Cesternino — Murdered

open image in gallery Cesternino has previously competed on ‘Survivor’ ( Peacock )

Cesternino is a well-known Survivor player, having competed on Survivor: The Amazon, where he finished in third place and later played in an all-stars season of the show. He also has a podcast called Rob Has a Podcast, where he speaks about reality television shows, including Survivor and Big Brother.

He was the second murder of the season during episode three, after he correctly assumed the Traitors were conducting a murder in plain sight.

Natalie Anderson

open image in gallery Anderson is a former ‘Survivor’ winner ( Peacock )

Anderson played Survivor twice; once in 2014 when she won Survivor: San Juan del Sur, and then in 2019 when she was runner-up on Winners at War.

Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho

open image in gallery Arocho is a recent ‘Survivor’ winner ( Peacock )

Arocho recently won season 44 of Survivor in 2023.

Mark Ballas

open image in gallery Three-time ‘Dancing With the Stars’ winner Ballas is starring on season four of ‘The Traitors’ ( Peacock )

Ballas is a long-time professional on Dancing with the Stars, where he teaches a celebrity with limited experience how to ballroom dance. He won the series three times with partners Kristi Yamaguchi, Shawn Johnson, and Charli D’Amelio.

Rob Rausch — Traitor

open image in gallery Rausch is competing on season four of ‘The Traitors’ ( Peacock )

Rausch was the villain of Love Island USA season six, following his relationship with Leah Kateb.

Maura Higgins

open image in gallery Higgins is a social media presenter ( Peacock )

Higgins is a seasoned reality television star, as she was a finalist on Love Island UK in 2019 before being the social media presenter for Love Island USA, Love Island Games, and Love Island USA: Aftersun.

Monet X Change — Murdered

open image in gallery The drag queen is starring on season four of ‘The Traitors’ ( Peacock )

X Change, winner of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 4, considers themself to be Bob the Drag Queen’s drag sibling as the two host a podcast together, titled Sibling Rivalry.

The drag queen was murdered during episode five after becoming suspicious of Traitor Lisa Rinna.

Ron Funches —Banished

open image in gallery Funches will compete on season four of ‘The Traitors’ ( Peacock )

Funches is largely known for his voice acting with roles in Adventure Time, BoJack Horseman, and Loot.

After being the talk of many round tables, the comedian knew his banishment was coming as he spent episode six going around to his fellow cast mates to thank them for a good time. While his goodbye messages did sway some votes away from him, it did not end up being enough.

Michael Rapaport — Banished

open image in gallery Rapaport had a four-episode arc on ‘Friends’ ( Peacock )

Rapaport is an actor most known for his short-lived performance as Phoebe’s boyfriend, Gary, in four episodes of Friends. He’s also appeared in multiple films, and is a comedian and podcast host who recently announced his candidacy for New York City mayor ahead of the 2029 election.

He was banished during episode five after making enemies of several players. His fate was sealed during a showdown with Underwood, who led the charge to get Rapaport out of the castle.

Johnny Weir

open image in gallery Retired figure skater Weir will compete on ‘The Traitors’ ( Peacock )

Weir is a retired Olympic figure skater who competed in the 2006 and 2010 Winter Olympics, where he placed fifth and sixth overall. Weir now contributes to figure skating coverage as a commentator.

Tara Lipinski

open image in gallery Olympic gold medalist Lipinski will compete on season four ( Peacock )

Lipinski is also a retired Olympic figure skater who became the youngest individual gold medalist in Winter Olympics history at just 15 years old t the 1998 games. She is now a frequent commentator for figure skating.

Kristen Kish

open image in gallery Kish is one of the hosts of ‘Top Chef’ ( Peacock )

Kish is a Top Chef winner who took home the crown in 2012. She became the host of the series in 2021 after Padma Lakshmi left the franchise.

Eric Nam

open image in gallery Nam is starring on season four of ‘The Traitors’ ( Peacock )

Nam is a singer-songwriter with K-pop, R&B, and EDM influences who has been releasing albums since 2013.

Stephen Colletti

open image in gallery Actor Colletti is best known for ‘One Tree Hill’ ( Peacock )

Colletti is an actor best known for his role in One Tree Hill, in addition to starring in Taylor Swift’s 2009 music video for her song “White Horse.”