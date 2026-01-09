The Traitors US fans fume over ‘waste’ of Secret Traitor twist

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new season of The Traitors U.S. has begun with a brand new addition to the show, leaving fans wishing there was a larger payoff.

The competition show follows a group of people divided into Faithful and Traitors, all vying for a cash prize. Traitors have the goal to eliminate the Faithful by murdering them one by one and nab the prize for themselves, while the Faithful try to determine who the Traitors are and banish them from the game, sharing the jackpot winnings at the end.

But now there’s a twist.

*Warning — Spoilers for the first three episodes of ‘The Traitors’ U.S. season four to follow*

The first three episodes of season four of the hit Peacock series were released Thursday as the 23-person cast drove up to Ardross Castle in Scotland to meet host Alan Cumming for the first time. However, before even setting foot inside, the host revealed that the “game will begin faster than ever before” as he picked the first traitor in plain sight, who later became the secret traitor.

open image in gallery Season four of the hit Peacock series introduced a Secret Traitor, who was selected prior to the other traitors ( Euan Cherry/Peacock )

open image in gallery Donna Kelce was given the position of the Secret Traitor where she created a list of people for the regular traitors to choose from to murder ( Peacock )

The Secret Traitor twist was recently used in the U.K. version of the series, in which that person creates a list of names for the Traitors to choose from to murder. In the twist, the Secret Traitor has no idea who the other Traitors are, and vice versa.

After the group sat at the round table for the first time, the contestants were blindfolded to determine who the regular traitors would be. They were: Lisa Rinna from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Candiace Dillard Bassett from The Real Housewives of Potomac, and Rob Rausch from Love Island USA.

The Traitors first chose to murder Ian Terry from Big Brother before murdering Rob Cesternino from Survivor in plain sight.

Right before the Traitors were about to meet the Secret Traitor for the first time, Donna Kelce — mom of NFL stars Jason and Travis — had been banished and declared herself a Traitor.

Following her banishment from the castle, many turned to social media to voice their opinion that Kelce was not the best choice for the twist, claiming she might have made it further into the game as a Faithful.

“She shouldn’t have been the secret traitor, if she was gonna be a traitor she should’ve been a regular one or just a faithful,” one Reddit commenter wrote. “That was such a PR stunt.”

“Donna Kelce flopped…. Stop nepo casting on traitors,” another person on X wrote.

One user suggested that the position should have been given to a person with more game show experience. “If you’re gonna make DONNA KELCE a traitor, then do it all the way. we didn’t get to see her actually being a traitor before she was banished,” they wrote. “And if you’re gonna make someone a secret traitor, it’s gotta be a gamer bc they’ll know what to do with it. she didn’t.”

Episode four of The Traitors will be available to watch January 15 at 9 p.m. ET on Peacock.