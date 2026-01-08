Traitors US season 4 episodes drop tonight. What time and how to watch
- Season 4 of The Traitors US is here with the first episodes hitting Peacock tonight.
- There are 11 episodes this season with the first three releasing Jan. 8 at 6 pm PT/9 pm ET.
- Some of the competitors this year include Donna Kelce, mother to NFL brothers Travis and Jason Kelce, Dancing with the Stars' Mark Ballas, Love Island USA's Rob Rausch and former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna.
- After Thursday’s premiere, episodes will be released on a weekly basis.
- Host Alan Cumming has said that the new season has the "best moment of Traitors TV history.”