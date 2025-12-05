RHOBH season premiere sees cast address Garcelle Beauvais’ abrupt exit from franchise

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Season 15 of Bravo’s hit series The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is underway with new faces, returning ones, and the absence of a fan favorite.

Garcelle Beauvais — the first full-time Black Housewife on the franchise — announced her exit from the series in March after five seasons and a memorable exit from the Season 14 reunion in which she walked off the set without taking the customary cast photo. She has reportedly since blocked her castmates on social media and stopped talking to those who considered her a close friend, including Sutton Stracke.

While Beauvais wasn’t physically present during Thursday night’s season premiere, she was certainly a topic of conversation among the cast. Stracke was asked about Beauvais’ exit from the show and their subsequent severing of ties, though she didn’t reveal much initially.

“I had to find out in the press that she unfollowed me,” Stracke said.

In another surprise to castmates Erika Jayne and Kyle Richards, Stracke also revealed that she parted ways with her longtime assistant and house manager, Avi.

open image in gallery Garcelle Beauvais announced her departure from the Bravo show in March ( Getty Images for CORE )

open image in gallery Season 15 of 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' premiered with a luncheon and speculative discussion about one former cast member's exit ( Trae Patton/Bravo )

“Nothing really happened. There was no drama,” Stracke explained. Asked by Jayne if she and Avi parted on good terms, Stracke explained, “I thought that we did, but things get complicated.”

Avi and Beauvais have since been photographed together, though it wasn’t clear if this was what Stracke was referring too.

Later in the episode, at a group luncheon hosted by Richards, the entire cast further speculated about Beauvais’ exit and subsequent silence. Bozoma Saint John inquired about the situation, having not spoken to Stracke about her falling out with Beauvais and also with Avi.

“That was very rough,” Stracke began. “I think what happened with Garcelle really ...” she continued before trailing off as Saint John interjected: “What happened?”

“I don’t know,” Stracke said before confirming that Beauvais didn’t give any sort of explanation for her departure or silent treatment.

“The last time that I saw Garcelle she was walking out on me and everybody else,” Stracke said in a confessional. “I texted again, and again, and again. She did not text back.”

open image in gallery Garcelle Beauvais exited 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' after five seasons ( Getty )

Pressed further at the luncheon by castmate Dorit Kemsley, Stracke said she “had a hard time” believing that her relationship with Beauvais was more of an alliance and less of a friendship.

“I loved Garcelle. We were best friends,” Stracke said. “I didn’t see her as just an ally. I just don’t like people to talk about her like that,” she continued through tears.

Stracke concluded at the luncheon that “we will never know” what really happened because Beauvais is still not speaking to her.

The wives of Season 15 include returners Stracke, Richards, Jayne, Kemsley, and Saint John, along with newcomers Amanda Frances and Rachel Zoe. Kathy Hilton and Jennifer Tilly also return in a “friend of the Housewives” capacity, with Natalie Swanston Fuller also joining the group.

New episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will premiere Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo, with streaming available the next day on Peacock.