The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Garcelle Beauvais is reflecting on choosing to depart the show, revealing that her relationships with some of the women she once called close friends remain fractured.

Beauvais joined the long-running Bravo show ahead of Season 10, and announced her departure in March ahead of the three-part Season 14 reunion. During her time on the show, the highs and lows of her friendships with co-stars Kyle Richards and Sutton Stracke, among others, were put on display.

Now, months after announcing her exit from the show, Beauvais revealed to Variety that she has not spoken to Stracke since the three-part reunion, which was filmed weeks in advance of airing in April.

Stracke was among the co-stars Beauvais opted to unfollow on social media after departing the show. She then retuned the favor over the summer, deleting Beauvais from her followers on Instagram.

Despite seeming close during Season 14, the fractures in their friendship began to show during the reunion.

Garcelle Beauvais is reflecting on her decision to leave ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ ( Getty Images for CORE )

Beauvais raised eyebrows when she agreed with a fan’s comment that Stracke “throws tantrums” when she’s “called out for hypocrisy and bad behavior.”

“I would say sometimes it seems that way, yes,” Beauvais said, prompting a surprised look from her co-star Erika Jayne. Beauvais and Stracke were thick as thieves during the most recent seasons of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, often pitted against the rest of the cast on one matter or another.

“It depends on who’s pushing her buttons,” Beauvais continued.

Beauvais — the first full-time Black Housewife on the franchise — also ruffled feathers when she refused to take the signature cast photo at the conclusion of the long day of filming. She stood up and walked off when it was time to take the photo — a tradition she mentioned wanting to uphold during the first installment of the reunion.

Reflecting on that moment in the Variety interview, Beauvais said: “There was a moment where I felt like I no longer belonged here. I no longer fit in here. It was definitely a moment of like, ‘This is not for me.’ It just didn’t feel right.”

“As great of an opportunity as it was to be on the Housewives, it was also heavy on my spirit,” Beauvais continued.

“Walking away has given me my power back. It’s given me a sense of freedom, and I’m in a good headspace. I want to create. I want to spend time with my family and friends. We live in a crazy world right now, and anywhere you can find joy and hold on to it for a bit is where we should all go. I am enjoying joy, peace and my life at this point.”

Still, Beauvais isn’t ruling out a potential return to the beloved franchise. Though she admitted to Variety that a full-time return won’t be happening “anytime soon,” she isn’t entirely ruling out guest appearances on the show.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 15 recently wrapped production and is expected to premiere on Bravo within the next few months.