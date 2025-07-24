Bravo star Rachel Zoe files for divorce months after announcing separation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bravo star Rachel Zoe has officially filed for divorce from Rodger Berman, nearly a year after they announced their separation.

The 53-year-old fashion designer filed papers Monday in Los Angeles, according to court documents obtained by People. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split, and listed the date of separation as June 27, 2024.

Zoe, recently announced to join season 15 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, requested that she and Berman share joint legal and physical custody of their two sons, Skyler, 14, and Kaius, 11. The former couple also asked to separate their assets, and they are not seeking spousal support.

In the documents, the celebrity stylist requested to drop her ex’s last name, reverting to Rachel Zoe.

Zoe and Berman announced their separation in a joint statement on Instagram in September 2024.

Rachel Zoe and her ex Rodger Berman announced their separation in September 2024 after 26 years of marriage ( Getty Images )

“After 33 years together and 26 years married, Rodger and I have come to the mutual decision to end our marriage,” they wrote. “We are incredibly proud of the loving family we have created and our countless memories together.”

They continued: “Our number one priority has been and will always be our children. We are committed to co-parent our boys and to continue to work together within the many businesses we share.”

The former couple first tied the knot in 1998, seven years after they met while attending George Washington University together.

Two months after announcing the divorce, Zoe shared a post about everything she had to be grateful for, in honor of Thanksgiving. The Instagram post also included photos from her vacation with her children.

“What I am most grateful for this Thanksgiving, is so many things actually because I don’t think I could be more grateful,” she said in a video shared on Instagram last year. “Because this year has been a very interesting one, challenging in many ways but also strengthening in many ways.”

“I don’t think I’ve ever leaned on my friends or my family the way I have this year,” she continued. “And I’m happy to say that not only am I so beyond lucky and grateful to have the two most extraordinary children on this planet that…But I have the greatest sister, and the greatest parents, and the best family. But I have to say, also, I have the most incredible group of friends, that have been there to catch me when I fall, support me without even asking.”

Earlier this year, Zoe was announced as the newest cast member on the long-running Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which is in the midst of filming. During an episode of SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live, the host and producer of the TV show, Andy Cohen, explained why Zoe “really fits” as the cast member, noting that “she’s at a real transitional moment in her life

“She knows Kathy [Hilton] well. She knows Kyle [Richards]. She knows [Bozoma Saint John.] She was just on Boz’s podcast,” Cohen said, referring to other Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast members. “I mean, I was really rocked by the news that she and [Rodger Berman] were splitting up.”