Kyle Richards’ daughter Sophia, 25, reveals ‘dramatic’ hair loss

Kyle Richards’s daughter, Sophia Umansky, shared alarming footage of her hair loss after rapidly losing weight with the help of a weight-loss medication, Mounjaro.

The 25-year-old daughter of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star posted a video to her TikTok on Wednesday, quipping that she was expecting to be bald in “about a week” at the current rate she was experiencing hair loss.

“I started Mounjaro about four months ago, and I would say for maybe the past three weeks or month, I’ve noticed a dramatic hair loss situation,” she explained.

She then shared a “quick video of what [her] hair loss looks like,” filming clumps of hair in the sink, which she had brushed out before showering. She also showed the hair that she took out during her shower and put on the wall.

However, Sophia did not think that the hair loss was a “direct result” of the medication itself.

“I think it’s a direct result of rapid weight loss because of the medication, and not eating enough vitamins, protein, all that kind of stuff,” she said, noting that when she started taking the medication, she was only focused on “eating enough” and not on what foods she should be having.

She’s now “putting in an effort” to eat more protein and have more vitamins. She also shared that she’s trying out a new shampoo and conditioner that reduces hair thinning.

In addition, she’s started taking more collagen, which can provide nutrients to improve the health of your hair.

Mounjaoro is a prescription medication for people with Type 2 diabetes. It is the brand name for Zepbound, which the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved as an injection “for chronic weight management in adults with obesity or overweight with at least one weight-related condition.”

The Independent has contacted Mounjaro’s manufacturer, Eli Lilly and Company, for comment.

However, as Sophia noted in her video, her symptoms are likely a sign of Telogen effluvium, which is when rapid weight loss on your body leads to “temporary shedding of hair over several months,” according to Drugs.com.

Sophia isn’t the first famous face who’s opened up about taking Mounjaro for weight loss. Last month, Meghan Trainor shared that she and her husband, Daryl Sabara, are taking the medication together.

“We did 75 Hard after Riley was born and, man, did we crush,” she said, referencing the viral lifestyle challenge, during an episode of her and her brother’s podcast, Workin’ On It. “Then, we heard more and more of our friends—and even our doctors — were on Mounjaro and Ozempic.”

She landed on Mounjaro, the brand name for Tirzepatide, after doing her own research and discovering it “had less side effects” than other medications.

The “Made You Look” singer said that despite knowing how to lose weight without the aid of medication, she decided to ask her doctor about it. “I could do that, but when I asked my doctor, I was like, ‘Tell me everything.’ I did the research, and I felt safe,” she said.