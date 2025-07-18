Peacock to raise prices for third time in as many years

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

NBCUniversal have announced an increase in the price of their streaming service Peacock.

The streamer is home to several hit original shows including Love Island USA and Poker Face, as well as many live sporting events.

Variety reported that as of July 23, a subscription to Peacock Premium (which includes ads) will cost $10.99 per month, an increase of $3.

Premium Plus, which offers limited ads during live programming, will also increase by $3 to $16.99 per month. Annual subscribers will pay $109.99 per year for the Premium service and $169.99 per year for Premium Plus.

The streaming service is also launching a new payment tier, branded as Peacock Select. For a fee of $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year, Peacock Select tier will offer current seasons of NBC and Bravo shows along with some library programming but no sports.

Peacock is raising its prices for the third time in three years ( NBC )

The price rise comes ahead of the arrival of live NBA games on the streaming service, which will start later this year. Last year, NBCUniversal agreed a deal to show basketball games that will cost them around $2.45 billion a year.

In May, NBC Sports announced the signing of basketball legend Michael Jordan as a special contributor to NBA coverage for the 2025-26 season.

“I am so excited to see the NBA back on NBC,” Jordan said in a video message during its upfront presentation at Radio City Music Hall. “The NBA on NBC was a meaningful part of my career, and I’m excited about being a special contributor to the project. I’m looking forward to seeing you all when the NBA on NBC launches this October.”

NBC returns to carrying the NBA after a 23-year absence. It had NBA rights from 1990 through 2002 and carried all six of Jordan's championships as a member of the Chicago Bulls.

“Michael’s legacy both on and off the court speaks for itself,” NBC Sports President Rick Cordella said at the time. “We’re incredibly proud to have him join our coverage.”

Last year, the price of Peacock increased by $2. Peacock is not alone in raising prices. In the last twelve months, most of the major streaming services have done the same.

In January, Netflix’s ad tier increased in price by $1 per month. Last year, Disney Plus and Hulu prices went up by $2 per month, while ad-free HBO Max increased by $1 per month. Apple TV+ raised prices by $3 per month in late 2023.