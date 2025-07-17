Super Bowl winning NFL star Bryan Braman dies aged 38 after rare cancer diagnosis

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Retired NFL linebacker Bryan Braman has died aged 38 following a rare cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

Braman played seven seasons in the NFL, most notably helping the Philadelphia Eagles to their 2018 Super Bowl win; the team’s first since the 1960s. He also played for the Houston Texans.

His agent Sean Stellato confirmed Braman’s death, saying the NFL player underwent treatment for a “rare, aggressive form of cancer.”

Speaking to NBC’s Houston affiliate KPRC, Stellato said: “It’s hard. I feel like I lost my firstborn. This kid, he gave me his bed every time I came to Philadelphia. He would threaten me if I didn’t stay with him. That’s how unselfish he was and how generous he was. That’s something I’ll always cherish. My heart hurts today.”

Born in Spokane, Washington, Braman was signed by the Texans as an undrafted free agent in 2011. He played nearly 100 games from 2011 to 2017, his final being the 2018 Super Bowl with the Eagles.

Bryan Braman has died aged 38 ( Getty )

Braman was diagnosed with cancer in February. His treatment included an “extensive 12-week treatment program located in Seattle, Washington,” according to a GoFundMe established to support him.

His friend William Jones, who established the GoFundMe, wrote that the funds would go toward securing housing and supplies to support the retired footballer.

As of writing, the fundraiser is over $89,000. The original target was $25,000.

Former Texan J.J. Watt donated $10,000 to the fundraiser. Watt also posted a tribute after learning of Braman’s death, writing: “Rest in Peace brother. Gone far too soon.”

The Texans also posted a tribute to Braman, writing on X: “We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Bryan Braman. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Braman family during this difficult time.”

A tribute from the Eagles followed shortly after.

“During his four season in Philadelphia, Bryan was a loyal teammate, a supporter of the community, and a valuable member of our Super Bowl LII-winning team,” the statement read in part.

“He was a devoted father who passionately loved his family and everyone around him. We extend our deepest condolences to Bryan’s family and all who are grieving his loss during this difficult time.”

Braman is survived by two daughters, Blakely, 11, and Harlowe, eight.