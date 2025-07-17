Connie Francis death: ‘Pretty Little Baby’ singer dies, aged 87

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The American singer and actress Connie Francis has died, aged 87, just two weeks after she was hospitalised with ‘extreme pain’.

The news was confirmed on Thursday (17 July) on Facebook by the singer’s friend, Ron Roberts, who is the president of the musician's label, Concetta Records.

Roberts wrote: “It is with a heavy heart and extreme sadness that I inform you of the passing of my dear friend Connie Francis last night."

"I know that Connie would approve that her fans are among the first to learn of this sad news. More details will follow later," the message concluded. Her passing was also confirmed on Francis’s official Facebook page.

The 87-year-old, who was a major star during the 1950s and 1960s, was hospitalised earlier this month and forced to cancel a special Independence Day show alongside radio personality Cousin Brucie after experiencing “extreme pain.”

“Hello Everyone — As many of you may now have learned through Cousin Brucie’s Facebook page, I am back in hospital where I have been undergoing tests and checks to determine the cause(s) of the extreme pain I have been experiencing,” she wrote on Facebook on 2 July.

open image in gallery Connie Francis's 1962 song 'Pretty Little Baby' has recently become a viral hit on social media ( Getty Images )

“I had hoped to take part in Brucie’s show for Independence Day, having had to cancel a previous slot a few weeks ago when receiving treatment on my hip. Sadly, I had to let him know that I again had to withdraw. My thanks for your many get well soon messages. I will endeavour to keep you updated. Love, Connie.”

In June, the singer revealed that she had “undergone tests to determine the cause of pelvic pain on my right side.” She said she was advised that the pain was “due to a fracture.”

“It looks like I may have to rely on my wheelchair a little longer than anticipated,” Francis said, adding that she wouldn’t be able to make Cousin Brucie’s show that weekend.

Francis’s “Pretty Little Baby” song has seen a resurgence in recent months thanks to TikTok and Instagram Reels. The trending song has been used by several high-profile celebrities, including Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian.

Speaking about the track’s renewed popularity in May, Francis admitted that she “didn’t even remember the song.”

“I had to listen to it to remember,” she told People. “To think that a song I recorded 63 years ago is touching the hearts of millions of people is truly awesome. It is an amazing feeling.”

Calling it “an honour,” she added: “To see that they’re paying homage to me is just breathtaking.”

open image in gallery Connie Francis photographed in 1962, the same year she recorded the song 'Pretty Little Baby' ( Getty )

Francis was a prominent singer in the early 1950s and early 1960s. She’s additionally known for her earlier hits “Stupid Cupid,” “Who’s Sorry Now,” and “Frankie.”

At the time of its release, “Pretty Little Baby” wasn’t a major success. In fact, it wasn’t even released as a single. However, in April this year, it was streamed 17,000 times per week in the U.S., and a month later it had increased to 2.4 million streams a week, per Billboard.

Its popularity on social media has further helped it on streaming, where it’s hit 14 million streams globally, landing at No. 67 on Spotify’s Global Top 100. Francis’s label, Republic/UMe, has since re-released versions of the song that she had originally sung in Swedish, Japanese, and other languages, when her label, MGM, hoped for it to become a hit outside of the US.

Francis, who was born Concetta Franconero in Newark, New Jersey, in 1937, is estimated to have sold over 200 million records worldwide.

In 1960, she was celebrated as the most successful female artist in countries including Germany, Japan, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Australia. That same year, she made history as the first woman to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with her hit “Everybody’s Somebody’s Fool.”

She went on to become the first woman to achieve three No. 1 hits on the chart, which were among her 53 career singles.

open image in gallery Connie Francis pictured here in 1959 ( Getty )

Francis was hospitalised in 1974 after she was raped and almost suffocated at knife point in her hotel room, having just performed at the Westbury Music Fair in New York. She was later compensated $2.5m for the assault after she argued that the hotel, Howard Johnson Motor Lodges Inc, failed to provide her with “a safe and secure room”. Francis’s advocacy eventually led to a change in hotel security protocols. However, the trauma of the incident prevented Francis from performing for several years and the perpetrator of the attack was never found.

Her brother was murdered several years later and her father hospitalised her against her will for mental health reasons. She didn’t speak to him for six years after that. Before his death in 1996, they had their first real talk.

“I attributed four bad marriages to him because I never grew up like a normal teenager ... he couldn’t stand the idea of any men taking his place in my heart. It was a love resentment relationship, highly combustible. We were always arguing.”

She notes her time entertaining the troops in Vietnam as her career highlight and says her life’s purpose is to help veterans and raise awareness about mental health.

“I’ve been given so much. I want to give back to people to the mentally ill. We’re working on a program for homeless veterans ... the mentally ill, they’ve had no voice.”

In 1984, she released her autobiography Who’s Sorry Now, which became a New York Times bestseller.

open image in gallery Photo of Connie Francis from her first television special in 1961 ( Public Domain )

Fans have since paid tribute to the star. One person wrote: “This is such sad news . Connie has been ’with’ me since 1956 when I was just six years old. Through her music she helped me through bad times and encouraged me through good times. Her Italian recordings helped me learn Italian and I treasure the correspondence received from her. RIP, dear Connie, in the knowledge that you brought such joy to many millions of people all over the world.”

A second person said: “Very sad news. I had so hoped she would be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame before she passed away. She was considered the first lady of the first decade of rock and roll. Long ago she deserved to be included in the Hall of Fame. Rest in peace Connie. You will always be in my hall of fame.”

A third praised her for her bravery and speaking up for victims of sexual assault: “Thanks for speaking out, Connie Francis on being a survivor of rape . You helped break the ceiling for victims - women and men to speak out. You’re a hero to so many. A warrior! May Connie’s memory be a blessing to all who loved her.”

Additional reporting by the Associated Press.