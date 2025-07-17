Caitlyn Jenner’s manager Sophia Hutchins’ cause of death revealed after tragic wreck

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sophia Hutchins, Caitlyn Jenner’s longtime manager and close friend, has died at the age of 29. Her cause of death has now been confirmed.

Hutchins, who had managed Jenner’s business affairs since 2017, was driving an ATV (all-terrain vehicle) on July 2 when she reportedly ran into another car’s bumper with such impact that it sent the vehicle “plunging 350 feet down into a ravine.”

The wreck, which TMZ first reported, occurred near her home in Malibu, and Hutchins was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Hutchins died from blunt force injuries, according to a death certificate from the County of Los Angeles Department of Public Health, per TMZ. Her death was also ruled an accident.

The Independent contacted Jenner, local authorities, and the Kardashian family for comment.

open image in gallery Sophia Hutchins managed Caitlyn Jenner’s business affairs for nearly a decade before her death ( Getty )

There were two people in the car hit by Hutchins’ ATV, but they were not injured in the crash. Speed may have been a factor in the collision.

“It looks like she may have been speeding and rear-ended the other car, the other party, and then that caused her to veer to the right and go off the cliff,” Sgt. Eduardo Saucedo of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department told the Daily Mail.

“It doesn’t seem like she was following them. I think she just came up on them and then hit the car. So it looked like she tried to maneuver to go around it, but she was going too fast and just ended up clipping the rear end of that Mazda, causing her to veer off and go off the cliff there.”

Hutchins, who was the CEO of a now-defunct beauty brand, formed a close bond with Jenner, 75, after meeting in 2015 when she came out as a transgender woman. They were introduced by their hairdresser.

open image in gallery Sophia Hutchins’s cause of death has been released ( Getty )

She regularly appeared in the documentary tracking Jenner’s life post-transition, I Am Cait, as well as Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

In 2017, Hutchins, who was also transgender, replaced Jenner’s ex-wife Kris Jenner as Caitlin’s manager following their divorce, moving into her Malibu home worth $3.5m.

She also became CEO and director of the Caitlyn Jenner Foundation, a non-profit organisation that “promotes equality and combats discrimination” against transgender people.

After posting regular photos from the mansion, it was incorrectly reported that the pair were romantically linked, but Hutchins told The New York Times in 2018 that this was never the case.

She spoke about their friendship in more detail on The Hidden Truth podcast, stating: “I wouldn’t describe it as romantic. I would describe it as: we’re partners, business partners.”

“We have so much in common and see the world so similarly, and are both such a good match for each other because we challenge each other. We’re partners in everything we do – we’re inseparable, we’re business partners, we live together, we share a dog, we share family, we share a life together.”

A funeral service for Hutchins will be held on July 24, according to The New York Post.