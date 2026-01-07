Friends actor announces candidacy for NYC mayor after railing against Zohran Mamdani

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Actor Michael Rapaport has revealed his plans to run for New York City mayor in 2029 to continue his fight against the newly inaugurated Zohran Mamdani.

Rapaport, who is known for loudly sharing controversial opinions on his podcast and for his short-lived performance as Phoebe Buffay’s boyfriend Gary in four episodes of Friends, launched his future mayoral bid to “take back NYC” in a video shared on X on New Year’s Eve. He told followers, “You got Zohran the moron now, but have no fear, Mayor Rapaport will be here.”

The 55-year-old comedian, who emphasized that he was born and raised in New York, continued: “I will be running my campaign on the fact that nothing will be free. I will do my best to make New York City affordable, but you will be getting nothing for free.”

He wrote in the caption of the post, “No fake grins. I’ll own my mistakes, apologize when I screw up, and fight to make this city safe, affordable, and thriving.”

Five days after Mamdani, 34, was sworn into office, Rapaport announced his candidacy once again on his podcast, I Am Rapaport Stereo Podcast.

open image in gallery Zohran Mamdani was sworn in as the mayor of New York City on January 1, 2026 ( Getty Images )

“Let me tell you something, guys, girls, women, children of all ages. 2025 was crazy, and I don’t see it getting any f****** calmer or cooler in 2026, the way things started. That’s why I’m running for mayor,” he said at the end of Monday’s hour-long podcast episode. Rapaport did not immediately return The Independent’s request for more information about his platform.

In addition to his stint on Friends, Rapaport is known for playing a stereotypical New Yorker and/or a cop in movies and TV shows. He has appeared in movies including True Romance, Deep Blue Sea, Cop Land, and Hitch. He starred on the Netflix series Atypical and had roles on shows like Boston Public, The War at Home, and Prison Break.

open image in gallery Michael Rapaport announced his plans to run for New York City mayor in 2029 ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Michael Rapaport (right) played Phoebe Buffay’s cop boyfriend, Gary, in season five of ‘Friends’ ( Getty Images/Warner Bros. )

Rapaport has been outspoken in his criticism of Mamdani since the Democratic Socialist took the city by storm with his popular progressive campaign in 2025. The actor, a vocal supporter of Israel, most frequently rails against Mamdani for his criticism of Israel’s war on Gaza.

“We have a s*** stain at the helm right now in New York City, and it is a reality. It is a f***ing reality. I think he’s going to supersede our wildest fears and expectations. Zohran the Zero, Zohran the Ziophobe, he is going to supersede all our fears and expectations,” Rapaport ranted on his podcast.

Mamdani made history as New York City’s first Muslim, first South Asian, first African-born, and youngest mayor in over a century with his victory over Andrew Cuomo in November’s general election. He has not spoken about his plans for the 2029 election, and the New York Mayor’s office did not immediately return The Independent’s request for comment.