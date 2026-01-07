Friends actor announces candidacy for NYC mayor after railing against Zohran Mamdani
Michael Rapaport has furiously criticized Mamdani’s support for Palestine
Actor Michael Rapaport has revealed his plans to run for New York City mayor in 2029 to continue his fight against the newly inaugurated Zohran Mamdani.
Rapaport, who is known for loudly sharing controversial opinions on his podcast and for his short-lived performance as Phoebe Buffay’s boyfriend Gary in four episodes of Friends, launched his future mayoral bid to “take back NYC” in a video shared on X on New Year’s Eve. He told followers, “You got Zohran the moron now, but have no fear, Mayor Rapaport will be here.”
The 55-year-old comedian, who emphasized that he was born and raised in New York, continued: “I will be running my campaign on the fact that nothing will be free. I will do my best to make New York City affordable, but you will be getting nothing for free.”
He wrote in the caption of the post, “No fake grins. I’ll own my mistakes, apologize when I screw up, and fight to make this city safe, affordable, and thriving.”
Five days after Mamdani, 34, was sworn into office, Rapaport announced his candidacy once again on his podcast, I Am Rapaport Stereo Podcast.
“Let me tell you something, guys, girls, women, children of all ages. 2025 was crazy, and I don’t see it getting any f****** calmer or cooler in 2026, the way things started. That’s why I’m running for mayor,” he said at the end of Monday’s hour-long podcast episode. Rapaport did not immediately return The Independent’s request for more information about his platform.
In addition to his stint on Friends, Rapaport is known for playing a stereotypical New Yorker and/or a cop in movies and TV shows. He has appeared in movies including True Romance, Deep Blue Sea, Cop Land, and Hitch. He starred on the Netflix series Atypical and had roles on shows like Boston Public, The War at Home, and Prison Break.
Rapaport has been outspoken in his criticism of Mamdani since the Democratic Socialist took the city by storm with his popular progressive campaign in 2025. The actor, a vocal supporter of Israel, most frequently rails against Mamdani for his criticism of Israel’s war on Gaza.
“We have a s*** stain at the helm right now in New York City, and it is a reality. It is a f***ing reality. I think he’s going to supersede our wildest fears and expectations. Zohran the Zero, Zohran the Ziophobe, he is going to supersede all our fears and expectations,” Rapaport ranted on his podcast.
Mamdani made history as New York City’s first Muslim, first South Asian, first African-born, and youngest mayor in over a century with his victory over Andrew Cuomo in November’s general election. He has not spoken about his plans for the 2029 election, and the New York Mayor’s office did not immediately return The Independent’s request for comment.
