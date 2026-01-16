The Traitors fans slam Michael Rapaport for ‘homophobic’ Colton Underwood comment

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Traitors cast member Michael Rapaport has been called out by viewers for his cutting comment about Colton Underwood.

*Warning — Spoilers for season 4 of ‘The Traitors’ U.S. to follow*

During episode five, released Thursday night on Peacock, Rapaport stirred up controversy at the Roundtable by seemingly insinuating that Underwood was a good liar because he concealed his sexuality for as long as he did.

Underwood famously appeared on season 14 of The Bachelorette before becoming the 23rd Bachelor to lead that franchise. He then came out as gay during an April 2021 appearance on Good Morning America, and has since married husband Jordan C. Brown.

After Underwood accused Rapaport of being a Traitor, the Friends actor fired back while pointing at the Bachelor star: “Nobody in this room would be better at holding a secret than you.”

open image in gallery Michael Rapaport has been banished from 'The Traitors' ( Euan Cherry/Peacock )

open image in gallery Colton Underwood (center) was the subject of a comment from Michael Rapaport that fans have slammed as 'homophobic' ( Euan Cherry/Peacock )

“There it is,” Underwood responded. “You think it was fun for 29 years of my life?” he hit back at Rapaport’s insinuation about his sexuality.

Rapaport then attempted to distance himself from the underlying accusation. “Oh no, no, no, no, no — that has nothing to do with it. I think you came into this game loving the idea of being a Traitor,” he told Underwood.

The Independent has reached out to a representative for Underwood for comment.

The backlash was instant from other Traitors castmates and viewers alike.

Figure skater Johnny Weir, a Traitors competitor said during the episode: “You can’t blame somebody being forced into a closet for the majority of their life.” Fellow contestants Maura Higgins and Yam Yam Arocho agreed, saying Rapaport’s comment was a “very low blow.”

Viewers on X also lashed out at Rapaport with one writing, “Michael Rapaport is mad disrespectful in this latest ep. What he said to Colton and then screaming at Maura is wrong. Please vote him out. I'm tired of hearing him talk.”

“Michael Rapaport proving he was a pos with a homophobic rant means that we all knew exactly who he was this whole time #TheTraitorsUS,” another commented while a third wrote, “#TraitorsUS #TheTraitors was WILD last night. My mouth literally dropped when Michael Rapaport made that comment to Colton.”

open image in gallery Michael Rapaport has been called out for his comment about Colton Underwood ( Getty )

Fans also slammed Rapaport over his incorrect use of the word “commiserate,” which was corrected by castmate Rob Rausch, and for eating pasta directly from his plate without the use of utensils.

After ultimately being banished from the castle following the heated Roundtable, Rapaport addressed the cameras directly.

“It sucks, but I felt backed into a corner and I tried to fight my way out of it,” he explained.

“Maybe I fought too hard. I meant what I meant within the context of the game. It had nothing to do with his sexuality. I really, seriously apologize if I offended Colton or anybody in the house. That absolutely wasn’t my intention. I’m a fan of the game. I played hard. And I played a good game, except when it went a little too far, which sucks."