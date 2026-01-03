The Traitors 2026 live: Judy’s banishment causes rift as three more Faithfuls face the chopping block
Meanwhile, Stephen, Rachel and Hugo seem no closer to figuring out who the Secret Traitor is
The Traitors is back on BBC One and things are already getting tense in Ardross Castle.
The New Year’s Day premiere saw 22 contestants start the game but already two have exited: nursery school teacher Netty who was murdered, and Judy who was banished.
Ross, who had attracted early suspicion, managed to stay in the game after convincing people of his Faithful status at the roundtable. Judy was banished instead – much to the dismay of her (secret) daughter Roxy who aired her frustrations with the decision following the vote.
The Traitors this year are Stephen, Hugo, and Rachel, but in a twist to the established format, host Claudia Winkleman also announced the selection of an unidentified Secret Traitor, leaving the central trio of Traitors feeling bewildered and paranoid.
Episode two ended with the Traitors being handed the latest murder shortlist, which contained the names of Reece, Ben and Maz (again!) They can only kill one of those three players.
Oh come on, The Weakest Link – let’s wrap up, it’s time for The Traitors!
Don’t get me wrong, I loved Celeb Traitors but it was clear that the stars weren’t willing to really dig at one another whereas it’s abundantly clear that this bunch of contestants definitely are not friends... things got pretty heated at the round table yesterday post-banishment.
I wonder how it’s going to pan out!
Could Roxy be the Secret Traitor?
The bookies might have their money on Amanda, but many fans think it’s Roxy behind the red cloak.
It might help explain her quite extreme reaction to mother Judy being banished – the Secret Traitor would need as many allies as possible – but if I were the Secret Traitor, I’d be doing everything possible to fly under the radar...
The jury’s still out on who the Secret Traitor is, but the bookies have an idea.
According to Poker Scout, the person most likely to be donning the mysterious red cloak is Amanda – which would admittedly make sense. Who better to play game master than a retired detective?
PSA: Do not forget that tonight’s episode has a slightly earlier start time of 7.45pm on BBC One!
