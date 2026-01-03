Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated

The Traitors 2026 live: Judy’s banishment causes rift as three more Faithfuls face the chopping block

Meanwhile, Stephen, Rachel and Hugo seem no closer to figuring out who the Secret Traitor is

Claudia Winkleman reveals major Traitor's twist during new season launch

The Traitors is back on BBC One and things are already getting tense in Ardross Castle.

The New Year’s Day premiere saw 22 contestants start the game but already two have exited: nursery school teacher Netty who was murdered, and Judy who was banished.

Ross, who had attracted early suspicion, managed to stay in the game after convincing people of his Faithful status at the roundtable. Judy was banished instead – much to the dismay of her (secret) daughter Roxy who aired her frustrations with the decision following the vote.

The Traitors this year are Stephen, Hugo, and Rachel, but in a twist to the established format, host Claudia Winkleman also announced the selection of an unidentified Secret Traitor, leaving the central trio of Traitors feeling bewildered and paranoid.

Episode two ended with the Traitors being handed the latest murder shortlist, which contained the names of Reece, Ben and Maz (again!) They can only kill one of those three players.

Not going to lie, that was my thought exactly...

Annabel Nugent3 January 2026 19:51

One question: who has it out for Maz?!

Annabel Nugent3 January 2026 19:50

So a reminder: on tonight’s murder shortlist, it’s Ben, Reece or Maz (again!)

The regular Traitors have decided this suggests the Secret Traitor is probably a woman. I’m not sure what the logic is there? But we’ll see!

Annabel Nugent3 January 2026 19:45

Oh come on, The Weakest Link – let’s wrap up, it’s time for The Traitors!

Annabel Nugent3 January 2026 19:45

Don’t get me wrong, I loved Celeb Traitors but it was clear that the stars weren’t willing to really dig at one another whereas it’s abundantly clear that this bunch of contestants definitely are not friends... things got pretty heated at the round table yesterday post-banishment.

I wonder how it’s going to pan out!

(BBC)
Annabel Nugent3 January 2026 19:15

Not long to go now... as we wait, why not look back on some of the most iconic moments of last year’s Celeb Traitors courtesy of Jonathan Ross?

Why Alan Carr is all of us in The Celebrity Traitors

With his sweat-drenched, awkward performance as an unlikely backstabber, the comedian is the unrivalled highlight of the star-studded new series, writes Helen Coffey
Annabel Nugent3 January 2026 19:00

There are plenty of big personalities in the castle this year, but who could top the biggest of them all?

Annabel Nugent3 January 2026 18:35

Could Roxy be the Secret Traitor?

The bookies might have their money on Amanda, but many fans think it’s Roxy behind the red cloak.

It might help explain her quite extreme reaction to mother Judy being banished – the Secret Traitor would need as many allies as possible – but if I were the Secret Traitor, I’d be doing everything possible to fly under the radar...

Annabel Nugent3 January 2026 17:35

The jury’s still out on who the Secret Traitor is, but the bookies have an idea.

According to Poker Scout, the person most likely to be donning the mysterious red cloak is Amanda – which would admittedly make sense. Who better to play game master than a retired detective?

Amanda wants to be a 'baddie'
Amanda wants to be a 'baddie' (BBC )
Annabel Nugent3 January 2026 16:35

PSA: Do not forget that tonight’s episode has a slightly earlier start time of 7.45pm on BBC One!

Annabel Nugent3 January 2026 15:35

