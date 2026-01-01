Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

What is a Secret Traitor? The sensational new The Traitors twist explained

The change prompted some frustration from the three initial Traitors

The Traitors hints at big switch with cryptic red cloak teaser

BBC One’s hit reality series The Traitors is back... but this time there’s a twist.

In the premiere of the show’s 2026 edition, Claudia Winkleman revealed that there has been a change to the format – and it’s not gone down too well with this year’s Traitors.

In previous years, each series has started with three contestants being designated Traitors, who must evade detection until the end of the competition to emerge victorious. This time around, however, there is a fourth additional secret Traitor, whose identity is unknown even to the three main Traitors.

The identity of the secret Traitor, whose figure is shown wearing a red, hooded cloak, is also unknown to the viewing audience.

This contestant is also working against the main group, but is pursuing their own victory – and will have influence over the game and the three regular Traitors.

In the premiere, the three known Traitors (Hugo, 51, Rachel, 42, and Stephen, 32) were informed of the new twist.

“It’s supremely annoying and frustrating,” said Hugo.

Claudia Winkleman in 'The Traitors'
Claudia Winkleman in 'The Traitors' (BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Euan Cherry)

“The whole point of being a Traitor is having perfect information and now there is someone above us in the chain.”

Series host Claudia Winkleman had teased the development ahead of the premiere episode, describing the series as “truly extraordinary”.

“There’s something new and what happens in this series is truly extraordinary with moments that made me gasp,” she said.

“I can’t wait for people to see it. The producers have the greatest minds on Earth.”

The Traitors continues on BBC One, with new episodes airing every Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 8pm.

This series, the line-up of contestants includes a psychological thriller novelist, a former police detective, and a trained psychologist.

You can read the full list of contestants here.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in