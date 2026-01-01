What is a Secret Traitor? The sensational new The Traitors twist explained
The change prompted some frustration from the three initial Traitors
BBC One’s hit reality series The Traitors is back... but this time there’s a twist.
In the premiere of the show’s 2026 edition, Claudia Winkleman revealed that there has been a change to the format – and it’s not gone down too well with this year’s Traitors.
In previous years, each series has started with three contestants being designated Traitors, who must evade detection until the end of the competition to emerge victorious. This time around, however, there is a fourth additional secret Traitor, whose identity is unknown even to the three main Traitors.
The identity of the secret Traitor, whose figure is shown wearing a red, hooded cloak, is also unknown to the viewing audience.
This contestant is also working against the main group, but is pursuing their own victory – and will have influence over the game and the three regular Traitors.
In the premiere, the three known Traitors (Hugo, 51, Rachel, 42, and Stephen, 32) were informed of the new twist.
“It’s supremely annoying and frustrating,” said Hugo.
“The whole point of being a Traitor is having perfect information and now there is someone above us in the chain.”
Series host Claudia Winkleman had teased the development ahead of the premiere episode, describing the series as “truly extraordinary”.
“There’s something new and what happens in this series is truly extraordinary with moments that made me gasp,” she said.
“I can’t wait for people to see it. The producers have the greatest minds on Earth.”
The Traitors continues on BBC One, with new episodes airing every Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 8pm.
This series, the line-up of contestants includes a psychological thriller novelist, a former police detective, and a trained psychologist.
