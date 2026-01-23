Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sophie Turner wants to ensure her version of Lara Croft in the forthcoming Tomb Raider remake highlights the character’s capabilities rather than her looks.

Based on the iconic video game franchise, Amazon Prime Video’s new live-action series will serve as an origin story for Croft, a highly intelligent and resourceful British archaeologist.

“It’s about her and her story and what drives her, rather than what so many people also love about her, which is how hot she is in the games and the movies,” Turner told the Los Angeles Times.

Turner said that her Croft will not be a “sex bombshell,” explaining her desire to show another side of the beloved character. “She’s so unashamedly capable. She is not a woman who hides her strengths at all,” the Game of Thrones star added.

In the original video games, Croft is known for wearing tight shorts and a fitted top that accentuates her chest. Recent official images of Turner in costume show her in a similar outfit, complete with a prominently displayed gun, but without the exaggerated emphasis on her chest.

open image in gallery Sophie Turner leads new Tomb Raider remake as Lara Croft ( Jay Maidment/Prime Video/PA Wire )

open image in gallery The new series remake will serve as an origin story for Croft ( Getty )

The British actor steps into a role previously embodied by Oscar-winning actors Alicia Vikander and Angelina Jolie in earlier film adaptations. Created and executive produced by Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the series will be directed by Jonathan Van Tulleken.

Turner will be joined by Alien star Sigourney Weaver, who takes on the role of Evelyn Wallis, described as a “high-flying woman who is keen to exploit Lara’s talents.”

Meanwhile, The Thursday Murder Club actor Celia Imrie will portray Francine, head of advancement at the British Museum, and Harry Potter legend Jason Isaacs will play Croft’s uncle, Atlas DeMornay.

Earlier this week, Turner opened up about the grueling year-long training she undertook to prepare for the role.

“We’ve been doing eight hours a day, five days a week since February of last year, of training,” she said on The Julia Cunningham Show. “Yeah, so it’s been a lot.”

Turner also revealed the most” surprising” thing she learned while training was that “I have a perpetual back problem.”

“I also realized that it’s much easier to kind of build muscle if you’ve worked out before in your life, which I never had,” she noted. “So, it’s taken me months and months and months to get into good shape.”

Turner previously expressed enthusiasm over her casting, saying: “I’ve been a long-time fan of Tomb Raider and the character of Lara. She has always felt for me, very emboldened in a male-dominated world. She’s a fierce female role model.”