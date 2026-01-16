Sophie Turner’s striking first look as Lara Croft for Tomb Raider series revealed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The first official image of Sophie Turner as the iconic adventurer Lara Croft has been unveiled, marking the start of production for the highly anticipated new Tomb Raider series.

Amazon MGM Studios confirmed that the Prime Video drama, which follows the exploits of the renowned archaeologist, is now underway.

The striking photograph released on Thursday shows Turner in full action, clad in combat-style shorts and a vest, with a gun prominently displayed against her right thigh.

The series boasts an impressive ensemble cast alongside Turner, including Sigourney Weaver, Jason Isaacs, Martin Bobb-Semple, Jack Bannon, John Heffernan, Bill Paterson, Paterson Joseph, Sasha Luss, Juliette Motamed, Celia Imrie, and August Wittgenstein.

open image in gallery Sophie Turner as Lara Croft ( Jay Maidment/Prime Video/PA Wire )

Based on the popular video game franchise, the new adaptation has been spearheaded by Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who serves as writer, executive producer, and co-showrunner.

Alien star Weaver takes on the role of Evelyn Wallis, described as a "high-flying woman who is keen to exploit Lara’s talents." Meanwhile, The Thursday Murder Club actress Imrie will portray Francine, head of advancement at the British Museum, and The White Lotus star Isaacs is cast as Lara’s uncle, Atlas DeMornay.

Turner steps into a role previously embodied by Oscar-winning actresses Alicia Vikander and Angelina Jolie in earlier film adaptations. Jonathan Van Tulleken is directing and executive producing the series.

Series creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge, 40, expressed her excitement, stating: "Tomb Raider boasts a plethora of iconic characters. I am thrilled to have been able to bring some personal and fan favourites to the screen while also introducing a few new rascals of our own to the mix. This cast is beyond my wildest dreams!"

open image in gallery Sophie Turner is best known for her roles in Games of Thrones and the X-Men film series ( Getty )

Turner, 29, who steps into the shoes of the titular character, also shared her enthusiasm: "I’ve been a long-time fan of Tomb Raider and the character of Lara. She has always felt for me, very emboldened in a male-dominated world. She’s a fierce female role model."

Peter Friedlander, head of Amazon MGM Studios, commented on the cast: "Tomb Raider has always been defined by bold storytelling and unforgettable characters, and these new cast members bring incredible depth and gravitas to the series. With talents like Sigourney Weaver and Jason Isaacs joining the ensemble, we’re elevating this world in exciting new ways, and can’t wait for our global Prime Video audience to experience this next chapter of Tomb Raider."