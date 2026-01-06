Tomb Raider series adds Hollywood veterans to cast of new TV adaptation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hollywood veterans Sigourney Weaver and Celia Imrie are among the latest stars to join the cast of Prime Video’s highly anticipated Tomb Raider series.

The announcement follows the earlier confirmation that Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner will portray the iconic adventurer Lara Croft in the programme, which draws inspiration from the popular video game franchise.

Created by Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the series will see Weaver, 76, known for her role in Alien, take on the character of Evelyn Wallis, a high-flying woman described as "keen to exploit Lara’s talents".

Imrie, 73, who entertained audiences on The Celebrity Traitors last year, will play Francine, the head of advancement at the British Museum, whose focus is "solely on raising funds and glasses of champagne".

open image in gallery Sigourney Weaver can currently be seen in the latest ‘Avatar’ film ( Invision )

The cast further expands with The White Lotus actor Jason Isaacs, 62, confirmed as Lara’s uncle, Atlas DeMornay. Isaacs, alongside Martin Bobb-Semple, playing Lara’s friend Zip, and Bill Paterson as family butler Winston, will embody characters directly from the Tomb Raider video game franchise.

Further additions include Peep Show and Wonka actor Paterson Joseph as senior government official Thomas Warner, and Jack Bannon of Pennyworth fame as Lara’s personal pilot, Gerry. Sasha Luss, Juliette Motamed, John Heffernan, and August Wittgenstein, who plays Lukas, an illegal raider with a shared history with Lara, complete the ensemble.

Series creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge, 40, expressed her excitement, stating: "Tomb Raider boasts a plethora of iconic characters. I am thrilled to have been able to bring some personal and fan favourites to the screen while also introducing a few new rascals of our own to the mix. This cast is beyond my wildest dreams!"

Sophie Turner, 29, who steps into the shoes of the titular character, also shared her enthusiasm: "I’ve been a long-time fan of Tomb Raider and the character of Lara. She has always felt for me, very emboldened in a male-dominated world. She’s a fierce female role model." Turner follows in the footsteps of Oscar-winning actresses Alicia Vikander and Angelina Jolie, both of whom have previously portrayed the fictional British archaeologist in film adaptations.

open image in gallery Imrie has enjoyed a career revival after becoming a hit on ‘Celebrity Traitors’ ( BBC )

Peter Friedlander, head of Amazon MGM Studios, commented on the expanded cast: "Tomb Raider has always been defined by bold storytelling and unforgettable characters, and these new cast members bring incredible depth and gravitas to the series. With talents like Sigourney Weaver and Jason Isaacs joining the ensemble, we’re elevating this world in exciting new ways, and can’t wait for our global Prime Video audience to experience this next chapter of Tomb Raider."

Jonathan Van Tulleken is set to direct and executive-produce the series, with production slated to commence later this month.